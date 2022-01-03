It’s a good day to be a fan of The Weeknd. The singer announced he’s gearing up to release a new album and it will be here before you know it. Oh, and it has so many surprise celeb features, so it just might be his most star-studded project yet.

Even before The Weeknd announced his new album, he teased that something big was coming. The multi-platinum singer took to Instagram on Jan. 2 with a cryptic message that read, “wake up at dawn tomorrow.” Early birds who woke up to check The Weeknd’s Instagram page weren’t disappointed.

“New album : dawn FM // january 7th,” The Weeknd announced. His album announcement video depicted an aging version of himself, and teased that fans could expect “a new sonic universe from the mind of the Weeknd.” The trailer also revealed some of the famous faces that lent a helping hand with the record, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey.

Dawn FM marks the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, and The Weeknd revealed why it was important for him to release it now. He shared a text message with an executive from his label about not wanting to wait any longer.

"Happy new year! Everything feels chaotic again,” he wrote in a text. “Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout. Let's just drop the whole thing and enjoy it with the people...XO."

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM will be here before we know it. Until then, here’s every important detail you should know.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM’s Release Date:

Fans can mark their calendars for Jan. 7. The Weeknd has confirmed that his fifth studio album will be arriving that day in a Jan. 3 post shared on Instagram.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM’s Singles:

The Weeknd has been relatively cryptic about what fans can expect, and hasn’t rolled out singles ahead of time. In fact, he said it was important to him to release the album in its entirety. “Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout," he wrote on Instagram.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM’s Features:

The Weeknd featured so many talented artists on his new album. Dawn FM will include fellow rappers like Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, as well as Quincy Jones. One of the more surprising names on the record? Actor Jim Carrey.

Apparently, The Weeknd has stuck up a friendship with the actor and comedian. He previously spoke out about their close bond in an interview with Variety: “On my [30th] birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast. It was surreal. Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.”

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM’s Music Videos:

The Weeknd has yet to unveil any official music videos in tandem with the new record, but judging from the promo trailer for the record, fans can expect some interesting imagery.