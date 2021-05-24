Fans Are Convinced The Weeknd Hinted He's Dropping A New Album At The BBMAs

Buckle up, fans of The Weeknd, because new music may be on the way. After releasing his chart-topping album After Hours in early 2020, The Weeknd all but confirmed he’s dropping an album this year during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. “The After Hours are done and the dawn is coming,” the rapper told fans while accepting the Top Hot 100 Song award for “Blinding Lights” during the May 23 awards ceremony. Um, I need more deets, Abel!

This isn’t the first time he’s teased a forthcoming album. During a September 2020 interview, The Weeknd told Rolling Stone he expected to have a new album ready to release in 2021. “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he explained at the time. “I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”

Then, in late April 2021, The Weeknd further teased fans with a series of tweets, saying he “made so much magic in the small quarantined room” and was “now just piecing it all together.” Sounds like an album in progress to me!

Most recently, The Weeknd made a cryptic comment during a May 2021 interview with Variety. After confirming he had new music in the works, the rapper said, “If the last record is the after hours of the night, then the dawn is coming.” Sooo... convinced yet?

After Hours, which dropped in March 2020, marked The Weeknd's fourth studio record, and fans were shook when his masterpiece didn’t earn any Grammy nominations in 2021. Luckily, his talent was recognized at the BBMAs, with the artist scoring a whopping 16 nominations. He even took home the first award of the night for Top Hot 100 Artist. That is, of course, when he suggested, once again, that he was moving into a new music era. “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” he deadpanned at the end of his speech, referring to the iconic red suit he donned throughout 2020.

Sounds like it’s time to get excited for this new dawn.