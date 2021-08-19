Rumors of a Destiny’s Child reunion have never been stronger. Fifteen years after the famous trio disbanded in 2006, fans are crossing their fingers Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams will be joining forces once more. They began speculating the group would be coming back together after they saw a mysterious social media update. So, is Destiny's Child reuniting in 2021? Here’s what you should know.

It all started on Wednesday, Aug. 19, when the official Destiny’s Child Facebook and Twitter accounts updated their header photos, sparking rumors the group was planning on giving fans what they want and dropping new music. “destiny’s child reuniting for an album i hope,” one fan tweeted. “B*tch stop playing w/ me .. if destiny’s child drops a f*ckin album ima flip my sh*t,” another wrote.

If that wasn’t all, just days before, Beyoncé teased in an Aug. 10 interview with Harper’s Bazaar she was busy working on something special in the studio. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible,” she revealed, adding she’s been working on new music for a year and a half. “There’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

At first, fans thought she was talking about solo music, but now, they’re wondering if she could have been referring to an upcoming Destiny’s Child project. The reunion rumors come around the same time the group’s classic hit “Bills, Bills, Bills” has resurfaced on TikTok.

The last time the girls reunited was in 2018 at Beyoncé’s Coachella set, where they performed their singles “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name,” and “Soldier.”

Here’s hoping the rumors are true!