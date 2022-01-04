These Are The Top TikTok Challenges Of 2022 You Won’t Want To Miss
Hop on these sounds and hashtags while they’re still trending.
Another year, another chance to hop on the latest TikTok challenge. You may have turned the page in your planner to 2022, but trends and challenges on TikTok are still going strong, and it’s the perfect time to try one out for yourself. If you aren’t sure where to start, check out some of the most viral TikTok challenges for January 2022 listed here. Then, get your camera ready to roll.
Just because it’s called a “challenge” doesn’t mean it’s actually that hard to pull off. Some of the most popular TikTok challenges are actually really fun and silly. Trending TikTok challenges can include everything from hilarious dances to recording your own application to be someone’s significant other. There are challenges that include saying certain words, lip syncing with your bestie, or using certain trending effects that TikTok just dropped. Honestly, when it comes to TikTok, the less seriously you take yourself, the better.
That said, if hamming it up for the internet isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of TikTok challenges you can participate in. There are some seriously wholesome challenges out there, like the “making baked oats” challenge of autumn 2021, where everyone showed off their semi-healthy breakfast concoctions. You could also #learnsomethingnew while you’re scrolling through your TikTok #fyp, or you could learn to sew, explore nature, or learn to read your own astrological chart through astrology TikTok.
Ready to get started? Be sure to hop on this month’s top TikTok challenges while they’re still trending.