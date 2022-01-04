Another year, another chance to hop on the latest TikTok challenge. You may have turned the page in your planner to 2022, but trends and challenges on TikTok are still going strong, and it’s the perfect time to try one out for yourself. If you aren’t sure where to start, check out some of the most viral TikTok challenges for January 2022 listed here. Then, get your camera ready to roll.

Just because it’s called a “challenge” doesn’t mean it’s actually that hard to pull off. Some of the most popular TikTok challenges are actually really fun and silly. Trending TikTok challenges can include everything from hilarious dances to recording your own application to be someone’s significant other. There are challenges that include saying certain words, lip syncing with your bestie, or using certain trending effects that TikTok just dropped. Honestly, when it comes to TikTok, the less seriously you take yourself, the better.

That said, if hamming it up for the internet isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of TikTok challenges you can participate in. There are some seriously wholesome challenges out there, like the “making baked oats” challenge of autumn 2021, where everyone showed off their semi-healthy breakfast concoctions. You could also #learnsomethingnew while you’re scrolling through your TikTok #fyp, or you could learn to sew, explore nature, or learn to read your own astrological chart through astrology TikTok.

Ready to get started? Be sure to hop on this month’s top TikTok challenges while they’re still trending.

In 2022 I Will Filter @noahbeck Just in time to ring in the new year, this “In 2022 I Will” filter is spreading like wildfire on TikTok. Just choose it from the trending effects before you tap record. A box will pop up over your head with a “message” stating what you’ll be up to in 2022. Some of the options are silly (“be hungry?”) while others are a little more profound.

#LearnSomethingNew Whether you want to show off your skills or pick up a new one, you’ll want to spend some time scrolling through the #LearnSomethingNew hashtag. TikTokers are taking on the challenge of sharing what they know as well as picking up a new skill in 2022. You’ll find everything from cooking, to juggling, to changing a tire, and more under this hashtag.

#Journaling TikTokers are taking on the challenge of starting (or continuing) their manifestation journals into 2022. Some are even showing off their affirmations, goals, and big to-do lists, so there are plenty of ideas on how to fill your own journal. You could even scrapbook the pages like @vickys_journal_tt does in her own.