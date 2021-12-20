With 2021 in the rearview mirror, it’s hard not to think about all of the goals you wanted to accomplish but couldn’t make happen this year. No matter how your year went, there’s sure to be at least a few things that went right, and recognizing them is the first step in making your 2022 dreams come true. If you’re wondering how to start a manifestation journal, here are a few tips and ideas to help you get started with making one.

I started my manifestation journal at the end of 2020 (also known as the year we do not speak of). It began as a tool for self-reflection so I could try to recall some wins when the losses seemed so huge. What began as a blank page with a wild west feel of uninhibited (and sometimes, unhinged) thoughts turned into something with more substance and structure as 2021 crept on. Now, a year later, I have a much better idea of how to turn those gratitude prompts into a full-blown manifestation journal to help bring some big dreams into reality.

Manifesting Ninja Maria Concha tells Elite Daily that it’s paying attention to the little things that really counts towards attracting what you want. “What you see in your reality now are the seeds (thoughts and emotions) you planted at a certain point in your life. If you pay close attention, you will see the correlation between your thoughts and what you have in your reality,” she says. That means the closer we pay attention to what we already have — even if we didn’t quite get all we wanted — the more abundance we’ll bring into our lives in the future.

If you aren’t sure how to make a manifestation journal, I’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas, prompts, and templates to help you get ready for an epic 2022.

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Manifestation Journal Ideas

Whether you decide to snag a new notebook or you go completely digital, a safe, personal space where you can write in earnest is a must. If you live with other people, you can always add an extra layer of protection, like a passcode or a lockbox, just so you can feel safe expressing all your deepest desires without intrusion.

Next, it’s time to get started with putting it all down on paper. There’s no better way to manifest your goals in 2022 than to start by noticing what you already have. Start off your journaling practice each day by writing down at least three things you’re grateful for. And look, it’s not always going to be easy to find them, especially when you’re having a terrible day. But those are the days you should lean into gratitude the most. By recognizing that you still have a bed to sleep in and food to eat on the worst days, you can instantly change your thoughts and emotions in the present, therefore changing your reality in the future.

Next, you want to write down a list of things you want to manifest. This could be anything from a million dollars to an iced latte. Be sure to include how you hope these manifestations will make you feel. Just like Concha said, manifestation is about your thoughts and feelings, so we want to give our emotions some space on the page, too. If you have a few extra moments to spare, spend some time visualizing what it will look and feel like to manifest the objects of your desire, or try one of these expert-approved manifestation methods.

Finally, the secret ingredient: letting it go. Manifestation tends to work best when you aren’t double-checking with the universe to make sure it’s really going to happen. Meet the universe halfway by closing your journal and taking a few action steps toward getting the life you want.

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images

Manifestation Journal Prompts

If you’d rather start with a prompt or two to help you warm up, these manifestation journal prompts are quick, simple, and super effective. They’re perfect for helping you to get clear on why you want what you want, how you want to feel, and they may even spark an idea of how you can get there.

What is your biggest goal for 2022?

Where would you like to be this time next year?

What is your biggest priority in life and does it need to change?

How can you be the person you want to be today?

What is one action item you can do today to bring you closer to your goal?

What are three traits you’d like to cultivate this year?

What is scary about manifestation? Why?

What do you feel is holding you back from your goals?

What’s your “why” for going after your goal?

What are three traits, supports, or things you already have that can help you get started?

Manifestation Journal Templates

Finally, you could always go with a manifestation journal template to help give your practice even more structure. This manifestation journal page, based off the methods in spiritual teacher Gabby Bernstein’s Super Attractor: Methods For Manifesting A Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, is simple, clean, and keeps things simple.

Other excellent options include one of the popular Project 369 manifestation journals, this digital or printable manifestation journal on Etsy, and this free 7-day journaling template.

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

Remember, at the end of the day, any of these manifestation methods or ones you create on your own will all work just fine. To manifest what you want, it’s not so much about how you do it; it’s all about paying attention to the good vibes already happening in your life and going from there. The sky’s the limit in 2022, and with your manifestation journal in hand, you’re already well on your way to achieving your dreams.