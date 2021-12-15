A new year is a brand new opportunity to finally get everything you’ve dreamed of. If you’ve spent some time scrolling on TikTok, you may have come across a few manifestation videos deeming that what belongs to you will find you. Manifesting your dreams can be the first step in allowing them to come true, so it seems only fitting to have some manifestation quotes as captions for all your future Instagram posts.

With some positive manifestation quotes attached to your everyday selfies, you’re bringing those good vibes with you wherever you go. Let the law of attraction work hard on your feed. Even if you’re just hoping to have a good year filled with happy memories, these manifestation quotes will pair well with whatever pics you’re thinking of posting. After all, you always need a good caption for Instagram and you’re starting out with your best foot forward having some quotes ready to go. Just sprinkle on the good vibes with any of these 30 manifestation captions on this list.

Of course, you can also get specific if you have certain dreams in mind. Whether it’s for your love life, your job, or just your every day, you’ll be able to find the right positive manifestation quotes for you.

damircudic/E+/Getty Images

Life Manifestation Quotes

“Wish for it. Hope for it. Dream it. But by all means do it.”

“Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it.” — Maya Angelou

"Thoughts become things. If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand."

“I am creating the life of my dreams.”

"See yourself living in abundance and you will attract it.” — Rhonda Byrne

“Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Love Manifestation Quotes

“Your task is not to seek love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Rumi

“If you believe it will work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you believe it won’t, you will see obstacles.” — Wayne Dyer

“To acquire love, fill yourself up with it until you become a magnet.” — Charles Haanel

“Happiness and love are just a choice away.” — Leo Buscaglia

“The Law of Attraction or the Law of Love, they are one and the same” — Charles Haanel

“To bring anything into your life, imagine that it’s already there.” — Richard Bach

Spiritual Manifestation Quotes

"You manifest what you believe, not what you want." — Sonia Ricotti

“We receive exactly what we expect to receive.” — John Holland

“When you connect to the silence within you, that is when you can make sense of the disturbance going on around you.” — Stephen Richards

“You are one thing only. You are a divine being. An all-powerful creator. You are a deity in jeans and a t-shirt, and within you dwells the infinite wisdom of the ages and the sacred creative force of all that is, will be, and ever was.” — Anthon St. Maarten, Divine Living: The Essential Guide To Your True Destiny

“Judgment is a negative frequency.” — Stephen Richards

“You don’t become what you want, you become what you believe.” — Oprah Winfrey

Daily Manifestation Quotes

“I don't chase. I attract. What belongs to me will simply find me.” — Sara Fiorvento

“I am always open to opportunity.”

“She believe she could, so she did.”

“There isn’t anything that you cannot be or do or have.” — Abraham Hicks

“Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change.” — Wayne Dyer

“Follow your heart, stay aligned with your source of being, and let the universe take care of the details.” — Wayne Dyer

Money Manifestation Quotes