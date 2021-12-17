Let’s be honest: 2021 was a bit of a doozy, and we could all use a little more magic and abundance in 2022. Instead of leaving it up to fate, Manifesting Ninja’s Maria Concha, a prominent manifestation coach and speaker, shared five manifestation methods for making your dream life happen in the new year with Elite Daily. And the best part? All you need is your mind, a journal, and a little bit of determination to attract good vibes in the new year.

If you’re new to manifestation, Concha says that it’s actually a lot less nebulous than you might think. “Manifestation is the result of what you create with your beliefs,” she says. “What you see in your reality now are the seeds (thoughts and emotions) you planted at a certain point in your life. If you pay close attention, you will see the correlation between your thoughts and what you have in your reality.”

That means that, in reality, we’re manifesting every single day with our thoughts and emotions by default. However, that’s also a good thing. If we’re in charge of what happens in our lives by our thoughts and feelings, that means we can change our patterns to create a different outcome. Concha says, “Ultimately, you always have the option to choose better thoughts, ones that actually serve you and the outcome you desire.”

Ready to turn your dreams into reality? Read through these five manifestation methods and decide which ones you want to try for 2022. It’s totally OK to mix and match them. At the end of the day, the methods work best as long as you’re consistent in practicing them, not because of which ones you use.

01 Feel Visualization Shutterstock According to Concha, it’s not just about “seeing” what you want to manifest; it’s about feeling it, too. When it comes down to it, we aren’t really after a brand new car (although it might seem like it). We want to feel a certain way when we drive it — free, luxurious, and joyful. Concha says, “Once you’re clear on how you want to feel, close your eyes and envision what that looks like. Play the movie in your mind. This is you consciously manifesting from an aligned place of true desire.” Try this every day for a maximum of five minutes for at least 30 days to see what shows up in your life.

02 Scripting Manifesto To use this manifestation method, you’ll need to bust out your handy journal like this law of attraction journal from Free People. Instead of visualizing, you’ll actually write in your journal as if you already live the life you want. You can create a script for how much you love looking over the ocean from your bedroom window, or how amazing it is to wake up beside your perfect partner each day (even if your window looks out to a brick wall and you’re super single at the moment). One tip from Concha: “Choose stuff that excites you and makes you want to actually read it even if you don’t know exactly how it’s going to happen. Suspend all doubt while you’re in scripting mode and enjoy planting the seeds.”

03 Aligned Affirmations Affirmations have been a buzzword in the spiritual wellness industry for awhile, but Concha has a slightly different take on the popular practice of speaking aloud positive intentions on repeat. She insists choosing the “right” affirmations and manifestation quotes is key to making this method work. “What I mean by “right” is that the power is in choosing affirmations that you can somewhat buy into, otherwise it’ll feel off,” she says. And when you can’t buy into the words you’re saying to yourself, the universe won’t be able to, either. Instead of saying something like, “I am a billionaire,” try: “I am in the process of creating wealth.” That way, your mind, body, and spirit will be able to hop aboard.

04 Subconscious Mind Manifestation Shutterstock All that to say, even Concha admits it can be difficult to manifest your dreams if you have some limiting beliefs hanging around in your subconscious. As soon as you feel hesitant about claiming a dream you want, Concha encourages you to call BS. She says, “Shed light on the subconscious beliefs that may be limiting you from seeing what you want to manifest in your life. Call those suckers out and reprogram them.” Here are a few of her favorite questions to ask yourself when reprogramming your subconscious mind: Where did this belief come from?

Is this absolutely true?

What do I need in order to release this belief?

What else is true instead that supports the opposite of this belief?

05 Intuitive Journaling Finally, you want to make sure you set a consistent journaling practice for at least 30 days to activate the manifestation process. Concha recommends finding a few moments of stillness before the hustle and bustle of your day begins. “By doing this you will gain better clarity on what you truly desire therefore becoming a vibrational match for it. You can recycle the same answers daily if that feels right,” she says. Here are the three questions to ask yourself daily in your manifestation journal: What do I need to tell myself today?

Universe, what would you have me know today?

What do I want to feel? At the end of the day, the magic is all in the consistency. Keep up your practice, and you’ll be manifesting your dream life in no time at all.

For more tips and tricks on manifesting, follow Maria Concha on Instagram @manifestingninja, or visit her at www.manifestingninja.com.