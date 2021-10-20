With witches, talking black cats, undead ex-boyfriends, and a black flame candle, there’s no denying
Hocus Pocus is one of the best Halloween movies to watch during the spooky season. In fact, you may have watched it once or twice already with your ghoulfriends, but there’s always a chance to watch it once more before Oct. 31. While you’re getting cozy for a movie night at home, you can serve up some delicious on-theme snacks by getting inspiration from these Hocus Pocus-inspired recipes on TikTok.
Just think of TikTok as your very own Sanderson sister spellbook. The video-sharing platform is full of recipes and tutorials that will help to take your October hangs to the next level. For instance, instead of sucking the lives out of all the children in Salem with your witches brew, serve it at your backyard Halloween party for all your guests to enjoy. You can also make some adorable Sanderson sister cakesicles or chocolate covered strawberries to add to the bestie boo baskets you plan on handing out. There is even a
Hocus Pocus bun recipe that’ll have you performing some light magic in the kitchen.
Whatever you have planned for this time of year, these 10
Hocus Pocus recipes on TikTok will be as helpful as Thackery Binx in making sure your spooky season is so much more than “just a bunch of hocus pocus.”
If you really want to feel like a witch in the kitchen, you have to make these
. These viral rolls get their Hocus Pocus buns name because, as they cook in the oven, the marshmallows inside disappear. It's like performing some light magic.
YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, who shows off her recipe for Hocus Pocus buns on TikTok, says you’ll need some butter, cinnamon sugar, crescent rolls, and marshmallows. Dip your marshmallows in the butter and cinnamon sugar before wrapping them up in the crescent roll dough, and baking. Once you bite into your bun, you’ll see that the marshmallows have disappeared. 02 Hocus Pocus White Hot Chocolate
While it is pumpkin spice latte season, you can also enjoy some
during the chilly fall days as well. For this simple recipe from TikToker Hocus Pocus white hot chocolate @tastelab, you’ll blend together some whole milk, melted white chocolate, and vanilla to create your white hot chocolate.
The next step is the fun part — decorating. Add in some food coloring to give it an Insta-worthy look. You’ll want to go for purple, green, or red as they’ll perfectly match one of the Sanderson sisters. Finish your sip all off with some whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and
festive sprinkles ($9, Fancy Sprinkles). 03
Winifred Sanderson’s Book Brownies
It’s not a
Hocus Pocus party without Winnifred Sanderson’s beloved book. It’s her most prized possession, and this recipe for may just be one of yours. Follow TikToker Hocus Pocus book brownies @boogie_thefoodie’s lead when it comes to decorating by spreading some chocolate frosting on top of your brownies. Use some black icing for the details, and don’t forget the candy eye ($10, Michaels).
If it’s still a little warm where you are, you may want to make some of this
for your Halloween festivities. According to TikToker Hocus Pocus ice cream @hijinxicecream, the Life Potion — aka green coffee ice cream — uses warm milk, coffee concentrate, green food coloring, cinnamon, and HIJINX ice cream powder ($45, HIJINX). In about four to six hours, you’ll have some homemade ice cream to serve as is or on top of some of these other Hocus Pocus treats. 05 Hocus Pocus Pancake Cereal
Raise your hand if you remember when
pancake cereal was all over the FYP on TikTok. Well, now you can make some Hocus Pocus- inspired pancake cereal to celebrate the spooktacular season. TikToker @man.imhangry makes this go-to recipe more festive by splitting the pancake batter up into three separate bowls and adding in black, purple, and orange food coloring. If you’d rather do a pancake cereal inspired by each of the Sanderson sisters, make red, green, and purple pancakes just like their outfits.
For another dessert inspired by Winnie’s spellbook, try these
from TikToker Hocus Pocus book bites @eimers_eats. These chocolate biscuit bites are super easy to make. All you need to do is mix together your melted chocolate and crushed digestive biscuits, then pour them into a pan to refrigerate. Once they’ve hardened, you can cut them into spellbook shapes and decorate with some black icing and your candy eyeballs.
It wouldn’t be a
Hocus Pocus roundup without some witches brew. If you’re having a backyard Halloween party, serve this mixed drink with spiced apple cider and ginger ale in a black cauldron ($10, Target). Add in some dry ice like TikToker @saydisney does to really give it the witchy feel. 08 Hocus Pocus Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Another great treat to add to your boo baskets this year is a trio of
. Cakesicles give you even more to enjoy and decorate than traditional cake pops. For some design inspo, check out TikToker Hocus Pocus cakesicles @jennymal0502’s video showing off their Sanderson sister white chocolate cakesicles. To help you get started, you’ll want to get yourself some cakesicle molds ($14, Fancy Sprinkles) as well as some easy melting candy ($12, Fancy Sprinkles).
For any rice krispies treats fans, you’ll want to make these
book rice krispies from TikToker @ketete23. These might be the easiest Hocus Pocus treats to make. All you need to do is take some Rice Krispies Treats squares and dip them in chocolate before decorating. Of course, you could always make your own homemade Rice Krispies treats base with the cereal and some mini marshmallows.