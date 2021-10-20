With witches, talking black cats, undead ex-boyfriends, and a black flame candle, there’s no denying Hocus Pocus is one of the best Halloween movies to watch during the spooky season. In fact, you may have watched it once or twice already with your ghoulfriends, but there’s always a chance to watch it once more before Oct. 31. While you’re getting cozy for a movie night at home, you can serve up some delicious on-theme snacks by getting inspiration from these Hocus Pocus-inspired recipes on TikTok.

Just think of TikTok as your very own Sanderson sister spellbook. The video-sharing platform is full of recipes and tutorials that will help to take your October hangs to the next level. For instance, instead of sucking the lives out of all the children in Salem with your witches brew, serve it at your backyard Halloween party for all your guests to enjoy. You can also make some adorable Sanderson sister cakesicles or chocolate covered strawberries to add to the bestie boo baskets you plan on handing out. There is even a Hocus Pocus bun recipe that’ll have you performing some light magic in the kitchen.

Whatever you have planned for this time of year, these 10 Hocus Pocus recipes on TikTok will be as helpful as Thackery Binx in making sure your spooky season is so much more than “just a bunch of hocus pocus.”

01 Hocus Pocus Buns TikTok If you really want to feel like a witch in the kitchen, you have to make these Hocus Pocus buns. These viral rolls get their Hocus Pocus name because, as they cook in the oven, the marshmallows inside disappear. It’s like performing some light magic. Popular YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, who shows off her recipe for Hocus Pocus buns on TikTok, says you’ll need some butter, cinnamon sugar, crescent rolls, and marshmallows. Dip your marshmallows in the butter and cinnamon sugar before wrapping them up in the crescent roll dough, and baking. Once you bite into your bun, you’ll see that the marshmallows have disappeared.

02 Hocus Pocus White Hot Chocolate While it is pumpkin spice latte season, you can also enjoy some Hocus Pocus white hot chocolate during the chilly fall days as well. For this simple recipe from TikToker @tastelab, you’ll blend together some whole milk, melted white chocolate, and vanilla to create your white hot chocolate. The next step is the fun part — decorating. Add in some food coloring to give it an Insta-worthy look. You’ll want to go for purple, green, or red as they’ll perfectly match one of the Sanderson sisters. Finish your sip all off with some whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and festive sprinkles ($9, Fancy Sprinkles).

03 Winifred Sanderson’s Book Brownies It’s not a Hocus Pocus party without Winnifred Sanderson’s beloved book. It’s her most prized possession, and this recipe for Hocus Pocus book brownies may just be one of yours. Follow TikToker @boogie_thefoodie’s lead when it comes to decorating by spreading some chocolate frosting on top of your brownies. Use some black icing for the details, and don’t forget the candy eye ($10, Michaels).

04 Hocus Pocus Ice Cream If it’s still a little warm where you are, you may want to make some of this Hocus Pocus ice cream for your Halloween festivities. According to TikToker @hijinxicecream, the Life Potion — aka green coffee ice cream — uses warm milk, coffee concentrate, green food coloring, cinnamon, and HIJINX ice cream powder ($45, HIJINX). In about four to six hours, you’ll have some homemade ice cream to serve as is or on top of some of these other Hocus Pocus treats.

05 Hocus Pocus Pancake Cereal Raise your hand if you remember when pancake cereal was all over the FYP on TikTok. Well, now you can make some Hocus Pocus-inspired pancake cereal to celebrate the spooktacular season. TikToker @man.imhangry makes this go-to recipe more festive by splitting the pancake batter up into three separate bowls and adding in black, purple, and orange food coloring. If you’d rather do a pancake cereal inspired by each of the Sanderson sisters, make red, green, and purple pancakes just like their outfits.

06 Hocus Pocus Book Bites TikTok For another dessert inspired by Winnie’s spellbook, try these Hocus Pocus book bites from TikToker @eimers_eats. These chocolate biscuit bites are super easy to make. All you need to do is mix together your melted chocolate and crushed digestive biscuits, then pour them into a pan to refrigerate. Once they’ve hardened, you can cut them into spellbook shapes and decorate with some black icing and your candy eyeballs.

07 Witches Brew It wouldn’t be a Hocus Pocus roundup without some witches brew. If you’re having a backyard Halloween party, serve this mixed drink with spiced apple cider and ginger ale in a black cauldron ($10, Target). Add in some dry ice like TikToker @saydisney does to really give it the witchy feel.

08 Hocus Pocus Chocolate Covered Strawberries This tutorial from TikToker @sweethavencakery shows you how to decorate some chocolate covered strawberries so that they’re adorable Hocus Pocus chocolate covered strawberries. You’ll need both white and milk chocolate along with icing bags in a variety of colors like orange, purple, and black. Once finished, you’ll have treats that are almost too pretty to eat that you can put into your Hocus Pocus-themed boo baskets.

09 Hocus Pocus Cakesicles Another great treat to add to your boo baskets this year is a trio of Hocus Pocus cakesicles. Cakesicles give you even more to enjoy and decorate than traditional cake pops. For some design inspo, check out TikToker @jennymal0502’s video showing off their Sanderson sister white chocolate cakesicles. To help you get started, you’ll want to get yourself some cakesicle molds ($14, Fancy Sprinkles) as well as some easy melting candy ($12, Fancy Sprinkles).