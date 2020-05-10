If you love to search TikTok for all your foodie fascinations, then you've probably seen pancake cereal, the latest recipe making rounds on social media. The 'Gram-worthy meal is easy to make and is a sweet bite that'll help you start your morning off right. Here's how to make pancake cereal for a quick breakfast upgrade.

If you've been a fan of dalgona coffee lately, you'll want to check out this new viral craze on TikTok that features mini pancakes as cereal. After all, making pancake cereal is incredibly simple for first-timers and doesn't require many ingredients. First, you'll need to whip up a batch of pancake batter according to the box's instructions. After you've whipped up the batter, put butter into a pan, let it melt, and then cover the pan. Grab a spoon or cake-decorating tool, such as a piping bag or the corner of a plastic bag, and place tiny dots of batter into the pan to make mini pancakes. After you flip and cook the pancakes until they're golden brown, the pancake cereal will be ready. The best part is the mini pancakes take barely any time at all to cook since they're so tiny. You can serve the adorable bites with your favorite glass of milk or a sugary topping like maple syrup.

Many TikTok users have been experimenting with the original pancake recipe to spice things up. You can try blending bananas into the batter and adding tasty fruit on the side for a refreshing summer snack. If you're looking to indulge your sweet tooth, check out the recipe for pancake cereal with bite-sized Oreos, which also includes chocolate milk and marshmallows to top it off for a final concoction that looks like s'mores. You can even create birthday cake pancake cereal by adding sprinkles to the pancake batter and drizzling strawberry icing all over.

If you're looking for a romantic treat, I'd recommend cooking up some red velvet pancake cereal. You can top it off with cream cheese icing for a decadent meal. There's also a gluten-free version that you can whip up. The recipe mixes ingredients like bananas, eggs, and gluten-free flour to create the batter. With so many ways to whip up the latest viral treat, your at-home breakfast dreams can now become a reality.