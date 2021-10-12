The Halloween season has arrived, so it’s time to get into the spooky spirit — sometimes literally. If you’re 21 and up, planning a movie night at home to watch all your fave scary movies with your ghoul crew calls for some delicious cocktails along with a spread of festive fall snacks. To stay on theme with what’s on the schedule, brew up some TikTok drinks inspired by Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

While a pumpkin spice latte or apple cider is always in season, you and your crew may be looking for something a little more sinister to sip on this October. If you’re in search of some new recipes or Halloween tutorials, you know TikTok has got you covered. The video-sharing app is not just the place to find Halloween aesthetic decor ideas and makeup tutorials to complete your gourdgeous lewks, but it’s also a place to find some Halloween-inspired cocktails. You’ll scream over Ghostface-inspired drinks and indulge in a bloody good margarita inspired by Carrie. In fact, you could add any of these 10 scary movie TikTok drink recipes to your Halloween soiree menu.

If you really want to do a boozy countdown to Oct. 31, you could plan out a week of marathoning Halloween movies paired with cocktails to match the film. Whatever fun you have in store, you’ll definitely want to check out these inventive cocktails created by spooktacular TikTokers who know how to brew up just the right amount of fun.

01 You’ll Float Too, It TikTok This You’ll Float Too cocktail from TikToker @joji_martinez4 is inspired by everyone’s favorite creepy clown, Pennywise. The It drink consists of coconut rum, lemon juice, tropical Red Bull, Kinky Fruit Punch vodka, and a little bit of luster dust to give it a sparkly touch. Mixed all together, you get this red drink that looks just like Pennywise’s red balloon.

02 Purple Drink, Hocus Pocus It just isn’t Halloween without at least one rewatch of Hocus Pocus. After all, you need a little Sanderson sisters in your life, so brew up a potion — aka cocktail — that any witch would love. This purple drink from TikToker @basicbartender uses Sour Apple Pucker liqueur, Looper Vodka, and Purple Monster. The mixture of green apple and purple energy drink is very reminiscent of Winifred Sanderson’s green and purple look in the film.

03 Drinks For The Recently Deceased, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fans will love these drinks for the recently deceased. Inspired by the Tim Burton film, TikToker @secretofthebooze has concocted some dark and delicious cocktails for a full Beetlejuice menu. There is the Beetlejuice shot with layers of blackberries, black sambuca, and Irish cream to look like his black and white striped suit, as well as the red drink made with blood orange soda, lime juice, lemonade vodka, and grenadine that looks like Lydia Deetz’s wedding dress.

04 Camp Crystal Lake, Friday the 13th Inspired by the camp that Jason Voorhees terrorizes in Friday the 13th, TikToker @joji_martinez4 has come up with this Camp Crystal Lake cocktail. It has blue Curaçao, vodka, and Mountain Dew’s VooDEW that you pour grenadine in to look like blood. For presentation alone, this cocktail slays.

05 The Scream Martini, Scream What’s your favorite scary movie? If you said Scream, you’re gonna scream for this boozy martini created by TikToker @jeanninedabean. The recipe calls for rum, vodka, triple sec, and a lime. If you happen to be one of the lucky guests to stay in the original Scream house on Airbnb, this is the perfect drink to mix up while rewatching the entire series from start to finish.

06 Ghostface, Scream Another Scream-inspired drink is this Ghostface cocktail from TikToker @secretofthebooze. This creamy cocktail inspired by the masked villain in the Scream series includes milk, chocolate vodka, butterscotch schnapps, and black sambuca. It’s basically a boozy dessert. Don’t forget to add some cocoa powder to the top using a Ghostface cutout to make sure your drink is extra Insta-worthy.

07 Oogie Boogie, The Nightmare Before Christmas TikTok Speaking of Insta-worthy, this Oogie Boogie drink from TikToker @basicbartender is picture-perfect. Using green food coloring with your Kinky Green Vodka and banana rum mix gives your drink a vibrant color that will pop on the ‘Gram. After mixing that together, you’ll top off your drink with some Sprite and gummy worms to really give it the Oogie Boogie feel.

08 Apple Cider, Halloweentown If you’re not into scary movies, but love fall throwbacks like Halloweentown, then you’ll love this apple cider cocktail from TikToker @sirchendana. This tutorial not only shows you how to make the delicious apple cider and caramel vodka drink, but it’s caramel and sugar rim as well. Top off with some fresh apple slices and you’re ready to hang with Marnie Piper for all four movies in the Halloweentown series.

09 Blood Orange Margarita, Carrie You can’t go wrong with a blood orange margarita inspired by everyone’s favorite prom queen, Carrie. This tutorial comes from TikToker @pixiepages, who is celebrating all 31 days of October with movies and paired cocktails or activities. This is a super fun idea you can still do with your partner or roomies this year.

10 Freddy Shot, A Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy’s coming for you with this delicious shot from TikToker @secretofthebooze. What makes the Freddy Shot so cool is how the layers of strawberry syrup, vodka, green melon liqueur, and moonshine stay in place to emulate Freddy’s iconic red and green striped sweater. If you want to get fancy for your Insta pic, you can even light the top on fire like @secretofthebooze does. Just be sure to put it out before drinking.

11 Casper “Boo”ze, Casper You’ll want to keep this Casper cocktail from TikToker @arjohnson1 on hand for your Halloween party. With vodka, blue Curaçao, simple syrup, lime juice, and seltzer, this is a delicious and friendly drink your boo crew will enjoy. It’s also bright blue for boo-tiful sippin’ selfies.

12 Ectoplasm, Ghostbusters Speaking of ghosts, Ghostbusters fans will enjoy this ectoplasm-inspired cocktail from TikToker @thepixelbar. The BeTini Appletini and Mountain Dew VooDEW give this drink it’s Slimer-like color. Serve it up in some science beakers ($32, Amazon) for the full Ghostbusters effect.