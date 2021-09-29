Ghostface doesn’t need to ask you if you like scary movies, because you obviously do. Chances are you have plans to rewatch every Scream movie with your besties this Halloween season, but what if you could watch those iconic films while staying in the original Scream house on Airbnb? You’re in luck, because Airbnb is giving horror movie fans the experience of a lifetime by hosting the actual Scream house for three overnight stays this October.

Your host at the Scream house will be none other than Sheriff Dewey Riley (aka David Arquette), so you’ll be in good hands. Not only will he be “keeping a watchful eye on guests” during their stay, but he will also share his tips on how to survive the Scream house during a virtual check-in greeting. After all, he’s done it a few times already, so he has “certainly developed a knack for escaping Ghostface,” per Airbnb. However, Riley also admits that “horror movies always keep it interesting, for better or for worse,” so you never know what could happen during your stay.

For anyone looking for a killer night of fun with their fave crew, the first step you’ll need to take to survive the Scream house is to actually book it when it becomes available. The Scream house is only available to rent for three three nights — Oct. 27, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31 — for only $5. You’ll want to mark your calendar now for Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. when the bookings for the Scream house will open at airbnb.com/halloween, as the $5 stays will be on a first come, first served basis.

If you are one of the lucky few to book the Scream house, you’ll get the chance to explore the residence, which is still furnished just like it was in the films. You’ll even be able to see scratch marks from Ghostface’s knife on the doors as well as the old school phone that he would call. The phone will also work for any guests brave enough to reach out to Ghostface themselves. He will be there to answer any questions, but be careful, because Ghostface may just call you back.

Using the phone could be a great chance for you to recreate the iconic scene where Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) gets a phone call from Ghostface at the beginning of the film for a super cute Insta pic or TikTok video. You could also snap some pics in the garage where Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan) pleaded for her life and unfortunately didn’t make it to the sequel.

After having a Scream-inspired photoshoot wearing your best ‘90s outfits, you and your friends can watch all four Scream movies on VHS in the living room. A nostalgia-filled movie marathon is exactly what you need to get in the Halloween spirit, celebrate Scream’s 25th anniversary, and prepare you for the upcoming release of the new Scream film. There will also be plenty of ‘90s snacks to enjoy during your marathon, like Jiffy Pop popcorn, ice cream, and pizza.

While the stay is only $5, guests will be in charge of their own travel to and from the Scream house in Northern California. Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that anyone not fully vaccinated should delay travel plans until they become fully vaccinated. Airbnb also encourages all guests to adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines during their stay. The name of the game is safety, after all, especially with Ghostface on the loose.

Anyone who isn’t able to book a stay at Scream house can still enjoy some spooktacular fun through Airbnb Online Experiences. The original Scream screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, will also host a virtual experience where he’ll go over the behind-the-scenes secrets of the film. He’ll also share some details about the upcoming Scream film, which comes out Jan. 2022.

While the one-of-a-kind stay may be for one night only, guests will be able to take home some Scream memorabilia with them when they leave. These goody bags includes a DVD bundle of the first four films, Woodsboro High School gear, posters for the upcoming Scream movie, and more. So, what are you waiting for? If you like scary movies, this is your chance to finally live in one.

