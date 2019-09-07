Nowadays, it's not just about the location of your Airbnb. When you're looking for that perfect home away from home for your next adventure, you want something that'll add character to the story just as much as the destination. Of course, you could opt for a unique rental like a yurt in the woods or vintage airstream in the desert, but if you're looking for the most magical stay yet, you'll want to consider these Disney-themed Airbnbs.

I've gone down the rabbit hole of browsing Harry Potter-themed Airbnbs and believe those are truly worthy of a wizard's journey, but these 10 Disney-inspired homes are just as magical. Considering most of them are located near Walt Disney World in Florida, this is the perfect excuse to finally visit Magic Kingdom. So get your Disney-loving crew together and plan a trip to Florida ASAP.

You won't regret feeling nostalgic with your besties. During the day you can visit the parks, enjoy every Mickey-shaped snack you can find, and visit the mountains: Space, Splash, and Big Thunder. After a fun day, you can head back home to a Disney-inspired rental that's worthy of an Instagram photo shoot. No matter where your Airbnb is located, a movie night with your crew is a must. Break out the popcorn and watch your favorite Disney movies just like the good old days.

1. Every Room In This Home Is Decorated To The Disney Extreme Airbnb Every room in this four-bedroom home in Orlando has a different Disney theme. (Personally, I'd call dibs on the Haunted Mansion-themed room in a heartbeat with its Madame Leota chandelier.) The Wonderland suite would be my second choice because it has such cute details — like the doorknob from the movie.

2. This Minnie Mouse-Designed Room Is Just Too Sweet Airbnb This six-bedroom home in Kissimmee is perfect for a big squad or your entire family. There's one room that looks just like Andy's from Toy Story with the cloud wallpaper and all, but my personal favorite is the adorable Minnie Mouse room. The pink walls and elegant headboard are super classy.

3. This Mansion Has Its Own Movie Theater So You Can Stream All The Classics Airbnb This Disney mansion in Kissimmee is basically like staying at your very own theme park. There's an Avengers-themed room, a home gym with a sauna, a private pool, unique Disney decor throughout, and so much more. However, the biggest draw to the place for me is the Mickey home theater. With beds to relax on and recliner seats, I could stay there all day watching every single Disney movie.

4. This Massive Disney Home Is Perfect For Your Whole Squad Airbnb This seven-bedroom home in Kissimee is perfect for your entire squad. Every bedroom is themed differently, from Frozen to Aladdin. Even the kitchen is super sweet, giving off Mickey 1950s diner vibes. The best part is this home is really close to Disney World, so you can eat breakfast here and then have lunch at my favorite Disney restaurant: 50's Prime Time Café.

5. You'll Have The Most Regal Stay At This Home Airbnb If you've always dreamed of sleeping like a princess or within a Star Wars spaceship, you're in luck. This eight-bedroom home in Kissimmee has rooms just for you. There's even a room with life-size Ewoks in it. If you're down for mixing fandoms, there's also a Harry Potter-themed home theater with floating candles and a Dobby hanging out in the corner.

6. You Won't Want To Leave This Villa With A 'Star Wars' Home Theater Airbnb I didn't know I needed an Airbnb with a home theater until I started looking for Disney-themed rentals. Now I don't know how anyone chooses a place without one. This six-bedroom villa in Kissimmee has a Star Wars home theater for you to catch up on all the films before visiting Galaxy's Edge at Hollywood Studios.

7. This Airbnb Has Cinderella's Carriage Airbnb Hopefully this carriage doesn't turn into a pumpkin at midnight. You can actually chill in Cinderella's carriage if you go with this villa in Kissimmee. Just image the Instagram snaps you can take in this room. There's also a gorgeous pool and Star Wars game room for more 'Gram-worthy fun.

8. Follow The White Rabbit To This Airbnb In England Airbnb If you're looking for chic and whimsy Disney charm in your Airbnb, you might want to check out this Alice in Wonderland townhouse in England. Every room has a beautiful and subtle Wonderland theme. Instead of falling down a rabbit hole like Alice, you just have to get your passport ready for this Wonderland retreat.

9. This Apartment Near Disneyland Has Mickeys Everywhere Airbnb This three-bedroom apartment in Anaheim has Mickeys everywhere. You can snap some super cute selfies in the Mickey-shaped mirrors while you're getting ready. After finding every Mickey in your rental, head to Disneyland (which is nearby) to find the big cheese himself.