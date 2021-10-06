Break out the pumpkins and oversized sweaters, because fall is here. The shining star of the season is, of course, Halloween. Whether your vibe is more witchy or cozy, you’ll want to check out some Halloween aesthetics on TikTok for home decor ideas. After all, one of the easiest ways to get into the spirit of the season is by making over your space with tons of colorful gourds, sweet scented candles, and fall leaves.

If you regularly scroll through TikTok, it’s possible you’ve seen a few Halloween aesthetic TikToks on your FYP already. Some are filled with tons of DIY ideas, while others offer decor inspiration or baking recipes to make Insta-worthy treats for your Halloween movie nights with friends. The first thing you need to do before going shopping or getting your craft on is to decide what Halloween aesthetic is more your vibe this year. For example, you could feel pulled towards the comfy autumn aesthetic that complements cozy nights in with candles, Hocus Pocus, and fleece blankets. On the other end of the spectrum, you could want to tap into a more sinister vibe with black lipstick, skeleton decor, and cinnamon broomsticks.

No matter what Halloween aesthetic you’re going for, TikTok has got you covered. While you could just keep scrolling through the #HalloweenAesthetic tag for inspiration, you can also check out these 12 TikTok videos that have some really spooktacular ideas.

01 String Lights TikTok While pumpkins, ghosts, and black cats may be the go-to Halloween aesthetic, you can also get way more specific depending on what vibe you go for during the spookiest time of the year. In fact, TikToker @babble_brooke breaks down Halloween into five different aesthetics you can choose from, ranging from cozy PSL-inspired decor to a more retro style. If the second aesthetic in the video resonates with you, you’ll definitely want to pick up some bat-inspired Halloween string lights ($15, Target) to hang up in your room. For the retro Halloween vibe, try to find some vintage decor on Etsy ($6, Etsy).

03 Pumpkin Waffle Maker The perfect fall day starts with a delicious breakfast and pumpkin spice latte. Case in point: TikToker @spookyschweetz, who shows how they kick off the spooky season with some pumpkin pancakes in their video. Target has super cute mini waffle makers in pumpkin ($20, Target) and skeleton ($10, Target) designs, making it so easy to have a picture-perfect breakfast all October long.

04 Cozy Throw Blankets Most stores have debuted their Halloween collection for the year, and TikToker @autumn..haze shows off some of Target’s top finds for the perfect Halloween aesthetic in their TikTok video. You’ll want to snag some candles ($10, Target), decorative pumpkins ($5, Target), and a cozy throw blanket ($30, Target) for scary movie nights.

05 Pumpkin Planters JOANN also has an assortment of Halloween decor that is a must-see this year, like the cutest pumpkin planter for your indoor blooms that TikToker @lillydarlingxo found. On their site, you can also find a smaller pumpkin planter ($8, JOANN) or a skull planter ($25, JOANN) for more of a witchy aesthetic.

06 Halloween TV Ambience For instant Halloween vibes, try a spooky ambience YouTube video like TikToker @ariizen10, who shows you how to find a Halloweentown-inspired video to play in the background on your TV. It’ll instantly add some Halloween feels to your living room or bedroom. Depending on what you want to go for, you could also find a spooky video for haunted house vibes or a Disneyland video to make it feel like you’re hanging out on Main Street during the scariest time of the year.

07 Spooky Planters TikTok If you’re lookning for a Halloween decor hack you can DIY, try this spooky planter idea from TikToker @jensgatheringnest. Just take any Halloween-themed candy bowl you can find, and use it as a planter for your succulents. This Witch’s Brew Cauldron ($10, Michaels) will also work perfectly even if you just have some fake fall flowers ($7, Michaels) to place inside.

08 Crystalized Books If you’re looking to get your craft on, you can try this crystalized book DIY project from TikToker @brandywinecurio. All you need to do is take an old book and submerge it in some Borax and water. Crystals will start to form pretty quickly, and voila, you’ll have a spooky book to place on your mantel or coffee table.

09 Witch’s Brew If you’re a foodie who wants to get into the Halloween spirit with your drinks, you can always follow TikToker @countdown.halloween21’s recipe for this berry witch’s brew. What really makes this drink extra creepy is the edible glitter ($14, Fancy Sprinkles). It can be added to any drinks you have this season to give them a potion-like look.

10 Witch Hats If you’re into a darker Halloween aesthetic, TikToker @evdreadful has some major decor inspo for you. You’ll want to prioritize black hues, skeletons, and vintage lanterns ($30, JOANN). You can even hang up some witch hats ($4, Party City) like @evdreadful does for a twist on #WitchTok decor.

11 Flying Bats Make it look like a swarm of bats has invaded your home by taping some bat cutouts ($8, Party City) to a wall, like TikToker @beingtheblooms. The key is to be creative with where you put them. If you have a fireplace, you can make it look like that’s where they’re coming from. To really lean into the theme, you could also decorate your mantel with more bat garlands ($18, JOANN) as well as some spiderwebs ($8, Party City) and fall leaves ($9, Amazon).