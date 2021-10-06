Break out the pumpkins and oversized sweaters, because fall is here. The shining star of the season is, of course, Halloween. Whether your vibe is more witchy or cozy, you’ll want to check out some Halloween aesthetics on TikTok for home decor ideas. After all, one of the easiest ways to get into the spirit of the season is by making over your space with tons of colorful gourds, sweet scented candles, and fall leaves.
If you regularly scroll through TikTok, it’s possible you’ve seen a few Halloween aesthetic TikToks on your FYP already. Some are filled with tons of DIY ideas, while others offer decor inspiration or baking recipes to make Insta-worthy treats for your Halloween movie nights with friends. The first thing you need to do before going shopping or getting your craft on is to decide what Halloween aesthetic is more your vibe this year. For example, you could feel pulled towards the comfy autumn aesthetic that complements cozy nights in with candles, Hocus Pocus, and fleece blankets. On the other end of the spectrum, you could want to tap into a more sinister vibe with black lipstick, skeleton decor, and cinnamon broomsticks.
No matter what Halloween aesthetic you’re going for, TikTok has got you covered. While you could just keep scrolling through the #HalloweenAesthetic tag for inspiration, you can also check out these 12 TikTok videos that have some really spooktacular ideas.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.