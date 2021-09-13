It’s the most spooktaculartime of the year. With fall around the corner and Halloween on the horizon, it’s not surprising at all that #WitchTok is currently trending on TikTok. Scrolling through the hashtag on your phone, you’ll discover tarot card readings, potion recipes, and even hacks on how to keep your crystals energized. It’s a great resource for anyone looking to get into the spirit of the season, especially with all the DIY #WitchTok tutorials that include crafts you can make at home to decorate your space.
If witchy is the vibe you’re going for this fall, you’ll definitely want to hang up a crescent moon wreath on your door or add a crystal mirror to your vanity. There are also spell jars that make cute gifts to put into boo baskets for your sisters as well as crystal succulents for your plant-loving besties. You could even decorate your dorm with some of these “do it yourself” #WitchTok ideas from the TikTok community.
Instead of breaking the bank buying autumn and Halloween decor for your home, just plan a wine and crafts night with your BFFs to follow along and recreate any of these 10 DIY #WitchTok videos. Make it extra special by brewing up some festive pumpkin cocktails and watch a festive movie like Hocus Pocus or Practical Magic while you get your craft on. It’s witchever way you like to have fun.
