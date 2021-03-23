Now that spring is here, you may be doing a bit of sprucing up around the house. While you're cleaning out the old, bring in some new with the latest decor trends. A few pieces here and there can give your space an instant makeover. And if you want to know what's in, Etsy's 2021 home decor trends are really all you need.

You can always count on Etsy to share what's hot right now and what everyone is searching for. The online store is a great place to find not only unique items, but support small businesses and artists along the way. It's a win-win all around, so why not grab a few items that are totally trending right now? If you got into the #cottagecore trend that took over last year, you can stay cozy and cute with some of these Etsy home decor trends this year as well.

There are also statement pieces that will add a pop of color to any room, and durable items you'll want to keep forever. It all depends on what vibe you're going for with this spring change. Browse these six new Etsy home decor trends and you're sure to find a few items that you'll want to add to cart ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2. Travertine Pieces Travertine Cutting Board $40 | Etsy See on Etsy Travertine is a cream-colored limestone rock that's super durable and having a major moment right now. According to Etsy, searches for travertine items have gone up significantly. Since it is a nice cream color, it blends in easily with whatever color palette you have going on right now. You could add a new travertine pencil holder ($95) to your WFH desk or soap dish ($35) to your bathroom. But this travertine cutting board ($40) is great for chopping veggies and displaying them for a nice charcuterie spread.

4. Squiggly Decor Squiggle Candle $12 | Etsy See on Etsy You may have seen the twisted candles trend on TikTok while scrolling on your "For You" page. That's because squiggly and curvy decor is in. Not only is it fun and whimsical, but a fun wavy statement piece can instantly add a pop of color to your space. If you're not much of a DIYer, you can always get a squiggle candle ($12) from Etsy that comes in many different scents, like lavender and beach linen. There's also this curved candle holder ($39) for your straight candles and a wavy mirror ($73) for cute mirror selfies.