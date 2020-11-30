17 Black-Owned Etsy Home Decor Shops To Support This Season

On a mission to spruce up your space? Source decor that’ll make you feel like you’re trotting the globe from the comforts of your own home. Baskets, adorable coasters, and eclectic prints from thrift stores are always fun additions, as well as pottery or trinkets you may find at an outdoor market. Shopping the handcrafted goods from one of these Black-owned Etsy home decor shops, though, will elevate the look of your home and give it the magazine-like vibe you’ve been looking for.

Not only will you find pillows and geometric furniture to fill your rooms, but you’ll also show your continuous support for these small business owners every time you hit "add to cart". The talent, vision, and stories of these creators, in particular, are often overlooked since they're part of marginalized communities. So, in the midst of redecorating, look into these independent creators and see how their pieces can bring new life to every corner of your home.

Lovingly made items from these Etsy shops are sure to make all time spent in your space beautiful. For example, mindthecork sells cork planters that’ll dress up the succulents you have on your desk. NonilyStudio is a great place to shop art prints for your home office that are inspirational, well-designed, and timeless. Creator and seller Kwadwo of Craftedglorydesign builds custom end tables that you’ll probably want to style next to your bed as a home for your favorite books and candles.

These few items just scratch the surface of what these shops have to offer, which is why we’ve gathered up a myriad of shops for you to check out while on your home redecorating mission. Funky pillows, gorgeous wall hangings, and iridescent geode planters are all included below, along with deets on the sellers who you should always have on your radar.

1. TheEverydayPrintCo PAOLA Illustration $22 | Etsy See on Etsy TheEverydayPrintCo, run by illustrator and graphic designer Mezay Ugbo, specializes in modern Afro wall art and prints. This gorgeous print of a woman holding a sun hat and posing on a flight of stairs is just one of them, and it's sure to inspire confidence, strength, and beauty in those who view it. Shop one of the warm silhouettes to brighten up each day in your living space. Take a picture of your artwork and share it on social media with the tags @theeverydayprintco and #theeverydayprintco so the Ugbo can see how you’re styling her designs. She also makes handbags, which you can check out via @lacesmama on Instagram.

2. shopcandiceluter Half-Circle Fringe Mirror: "Aria" (Straight Small) with Wood Slat $271 | Etsy See on Etsy Candice Luter of shopcandiceluter is incredibly talented in the art of macrame, which involves tying knots and string to form various, mesmerizing patterns. Luter’s creations are different from anything else you may already have on your walls, because they feature 3D texture and movement. If you're in the market for a mirror, consider picking up this unique piece. The delicate fringe hanging from the bottom of the half moon will complement any bohemian style.

3. LovelyEarthlings Flamingo Kiss (12x16 inches) $40 | Etsy See on Etsy LovelyEarthlings doesn’t shy away from spunky art prints or planet-loving tote bags. Creator Karina Daniel Parris, a native of the Republic of Panama, has created a hub for these products, including this print showing a woman kissing a flamingo in the ocean. What’s really notable about LovelyEarthlings is its fresh take on design, celebrating women of all different backgrounds and the human figure.

4. SouthEndPalletWorks Marble Hill Coffee Table $450 | Etsy See on Etsy The coffee tables from SouthEndPalletWorks are far from average. They’re conversation pieces made from pallets and other upcycled wood. If you’re someone who loves to fill your home with sustainable purchases, opt for the craftsmanship and geometric patterns created by seller Sean Desiree. Her pieces are designed with the hope of minimizing chemicals and keeping good materials from piling up in landfills throughout our world.

5. ArtByMonday Poster/Fine Art Print — Lost — Unframed $50 | Etsy See on Etsy The products from ArtByMonday are a celebration of women. They're a reflection of creator Stacie Monday's travels and ongoing search to learn more about her ancestors and personal history. Monday incorporates her personal experiences and struggles into her work and her paintings aim to challenge stereotypes of Black women.

6. xNStudio BD-2 Bogolan Pillow Cover $130 | Etsy See on Etsy xNStudio specializes in handcrafted pillows made in Brooklyn, New York. Each creation from this shop is meant to be a blend of African-inspired textile designs and the modern essence of the borough. Adding one to your collection will spruce up your couch. The maker behind this shop, Ugandan-American interior stylist Nasozi, spent her life advocating for international human rights, designing home decor, being a mother, and traveling the world. Every piece of her work combines these elements of her life to create something thoughtful and interesting.

7. MadeByRheal Terracotta Concrete Hands Catchall Card Holder $16 | Etsy See on Etsy The concrete goods at MadeByRheal are hand cast, sanded, and sealed with love by Rheal, a Black and queer artisan. Rheal creates planters for your succulents in small, medium, and large sizes, in addition to jewelry holders that resemble hands. They're made from materials such as terracotta and resin rose quartz, and are all made in Oakland, California.

8. EmmaMakeStudio Ethiopian Ravine Giclee Card Physical Print of Abstract African Landscape $47 | Etsy See on Etsy EmmaMakeStudio’s products will ensure the walls in your home are never boring or mundane. This shop, owned by Mozambican and English designer Emma Hall, is feminine and bold with its floral, alphabet, and jungle designs. Each print is considered to be contemporary eclectic, according to the seller, and some of the prints are digital downloads, so you can print them right at home. Be sure to follow the shop on Instagram to get a first glimpse of new product releases and sale codes.

9. MANAKAdesigns Authentic Mud Cloth Pillow Cover $54 | Etsy See on Etsy The mud cloth pillow covers at MANAKAdesigns are developed through a multi-step process that includes painting the cloth and professionally handling the true bogolan fabric, which is a handmade Malian cotton blend that can be dyed or painted with mud. When you purchase one of these pillow covers, you can also read up on the story behind how your beautiful new piece was created. MANAKAdesigns is also a great place to shop luxe bags.

10. DorcasCreates Kara Art Print $41 | Etsy See on Etsy DorcasCreates is a London-based Etsy shop with a focus on art prints, dangling earrings, and enamel pins. Dorcas, the creative genius behind this shop is a finance graduate with a passion for illustration and fashion. You can see how these two passions of her combine in her art, which often features a big pair of glasses or a purple turtleneck and jacket combo.

11. Studionom GEO_CO_02 Wallhanging $89 | Etsy See on Etsy Are you attracted to homes with a more modern design? Studionom, a shop that's based in the Netherlands, is the place you should check out now and in the future. Every wall hanging uses beach wood and cotton to create mesmerizing conversation pieces you won’t see anywhere else. The wall hangings come in various color combinations including black and white, red and white, and white and white. You can follow along with this shop on Instagram via @studio.nom. Here, you can get inspiration for displaying the piece you buy and keep up with the seller as she designs, packs, and ships her artwork.

12. craftedglorydesign Scandinavian End Tables, Cubby End Tables $400 | Etsy See on Etsy Let Craftedglorydesign be your one-stop shop for Scandinavian end tables and welcoming benches. The wooden pieces created by designer Kwadwo are stunning additions to any home and would make beautiful nightstands for you and your partner. Custom sizes are available as well for just the perfect fit in your space.

13. mindthecork Atlas Cork Hanging Planter $61 | Etsy See on Etsy Cork finds a new purpose at mindthecork. This Etsy shop is run by creator Jenny, who transforms cork into adorable planters, funky and fascinating sculptures, and useful cardholders. If you've been thinking, "I could really use a new pot for the plant hanging in my home office," or want to add earthy details to your city abode, this is the best place to look. Jenny is based in London, and notes on the shop's page that each piece is naturally made, so your good is helping both an independent seller and the planet.

14. HouseOfZabadi African Women Fine Art Print $27 | Etsy See on Etsy Shop HouseOfZabadi by Chanai Zabadi for West African stationary, fabric, or a fine art prints featuring women in colorful tiered skirts. This art print, in particular, is noted to be a "reproduction of an original piece painted by Nigerian artist Chidinma Mordi."

15. ArcherHomeDesigns Rustic Coffee Table $455 | Etsy See on Etsy Ntebo Archer of ArcherHomeDesigns creates rustic coffee and dining tables that look like they're straight out of Architectural Digest. With a wheeled bottom and distressed paint, you'll instantly want to buy one and snap a pic of your coffee on it for Instagram. Each piece is meant to combine style with the functionality of your home, and is beautifully crafted in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

16. NonilyStudio Black Lives Matter Print $5 | Etsy See on Etsy NonilyStudio simplifies decorating your home with meaningful art. Each piece is available for digital download and features beautiful designs of women, leaves, rainbows, and plants. Once you complete your purchase, you can print each product out on your own. If you purchase this Black Lives Matter print, in particular, from creator Tatiyan, your money will be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement.