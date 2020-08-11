TikTokers and Instagram users alike have recently fallen head over heels in love with a particular dress. And it's not just any dress — it's the Strawberry Midi Dress from Lirika Matoshi. The minute you put it on, you know you'll want to take a million pictures, so it's only fitting to have some Instagram captions for your strawberry dress pics ready.

There's just something about this dress that has all your friends and everyone on your Insta feed going gaga over it. As soon as one person mentions the strawberry dress in your group chat, that'll be all you can talk about. There's even a strawberry dress replica, according to The Gamer, that you can wear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What makes this dress so dreamy is how flowy it is with its soft pink tulle. It makes you want to twirl around in it for hours in a flower field or in your backyard. Not to mention, the cute glittery strawberries and puffy sleeves are too sweet to handle.

You'll need to start saving up if you want to get your hands on a strawberry dress ($490, Lirika Matoshi), but all the gorgeous Insta pics will be totally worth it. Imagine the dancing Boomerangs and cottagecore selfies you could be taking with any of these 40 strawberry dress captions.

1. "This dress is the berry best."

2. "Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin'." — Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"

3. "Strawberry lipstick state of mind." — Harry Styles, "Adore You"

4. "This dress has the power to make you feel like a princess."

5. "I could twirl all day in this thing."

6. "Felt cute, might wear this strawberry dress for the rest of my life."

7. "If I was a cartoon character, this would be the dress I'd wear every day."

8. "Too well-dressed to be stressed."

9. "I don't need a partner. I just need this dress."

10. "Having a berry good time."

11. "Who knew that all I needed in life was this dress?"

12. "If it's pink, I must buy it."

13. "Feeling straw-very fine!"

14. "This dress is totally my jam."

15. "Point me in the direction of the nearest flower field, please."

16. "This dress is berry special to me."

17. "This dress is ex-straw cute."

18. "I don't dress for you. I dress to feel like the cutest girl in the world."

19. "Strawberry dress, where have you been my whole life?"

20. "Worth every penny."

21. "Pretty in pink."

22. "Too glam to give a damn."

23. "I listened to my heart and bought the strawberry dress."

24. "If I could, I would marry this dress and we would live happily ever after."

25. "This dress was made for twirling."

26. "If the dress doesn't twirl, what's the point?"

27. "Life's too short to not wear the strawberry dress."

28. "Just so you know, I'm wearing this every single day from now on."

29. "What a lovely day for a picnic."

30. "I know what I'm bringing to my deserted island: this dress."

31. "Be a strawberry dress in a world of LBDs."

32. "Twirling is my favorite."

33. "You put me on and said I was your favorite." — Taylor Swift, "cardigan"

34. "We were made for each other."

35. "Just do you, babe."

36. "I love you berry much."

37. "This dress has good vibes only."

38. "I hope you find something that makes you as happy as this dress makes me."

39. "The backyard is my runway."

40. "I love this dress tulle much."