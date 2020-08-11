Scrolling through your Instagram, you may have noticed a new, dreamy aesthetic: cottagecore. This soft style is all about gardening, crafting, and escaping into the woods. If you're inspired by the shabby chic vibes this trend gives off, you'll definitely want have some cottagecore Instagram captions on hand for all your fairytale-esque snaps.

It'll help to have a long and flowy dress, your hair in a messy braided bun, and a wildflower field to dance around in. It's like Taylor Swift knew that cottagecore would become so popular, because folklore is exactly what you want to be listening to while you're spinning around amongst the colorful blooms.

Along with embracing the beauty of nature, cottagecore can also inspire your DIY crafts at home. Give your room a dreamy vibe with some dried flower arrangements and homemade candles. You can even shop cottagecore earrings and mugs on Etsy for your adorable sippin' selfies in the garden.

Embrace the cottagecore lifestyle and plan an Instagram photoshoot in your backyard. Wear that one dress in your closet that really makes you feel like Snow White in the woods, and take pictures dancing to Taylor Swift's "cardigan," tending to your flowers, and drinking tea while reading a romance novel. Then, use any of these 40 cottagecore Instagram captions to complete your dreamy post.

1. "Every moment matters."

2. "This silence is wonderful."

3. "And if my wishes came true, it would've been you." — Taylor Swift, "the 1"

4. "Vintage tee, brand new phone. High heels on cobblestones." — Taylor Swift, "cardigan"

5. "It was all a dream."

6. "You have to start romanticizing your life." — Ashley Ward

7. "We have forgotten how to be good guests, how to walk lightly on the Earth as its other creatures do." — Barbara Ward

8. "There's bravery in being soft."

9. "I'm just over here protecting my aura."

10. "Tea for two."

11. "I just think you are what you love, and I love this."

12. "Make your heart the most beautiful thing about you."

13. "Nature is so fantastic. Enjoy it. Let it make you happy." — Bob Ross

14. "I will only accept love letters from now on."

15. "Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time." — Aliyyah Eniath

16. "I'm lost in the woods." — Frozen II

17. "Living in my own fairytale."

18. "I was meant to be a Disney princess."

19. "If there is a field of flowers, you can find me dancing in it."

20. "Mother Nature is my soundtrack."

21. "I do believe in fairies." — Peter Pan

22. "This place is so loved."

23. "I’m so sick of people saying that love is all a woman is fit for." — Little Women

25. "My dream home is a cottage in the woods."

26. "Be a light so that plants grow towards you."

27. "Will you run away with me?"

28. "If it's soft and flowy, I want to wear it."

29. "Today feels like sunshine."

30. "Nature is not a place to visit. It is home." — Gary Snyder

31. "Snow White was right to run away to a cottage in the woods."

32. "If it's beautiful, I want it."

33. "Oh, you know, just twirling."

34. "A palace cannot make you rich but a cottage in the woods can." — Mehmet Murat ildan

35. "One with the blooms."

36. "You are magic, own that sh*t."

37. "May the forest be with you."

38. "If you need me, this will be my new address."

39. "Now if only I could talk to forest animals."

40. "This is my happily ever after."