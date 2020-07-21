When the weather's nice, that's all the motivation you need to spend quality time in your backyard. A picnic is the perfect way to seize the sunny day with great food and even better company. All you need to do is grab a cozy blanket, your fave snacks, and your phone to snap cute pics to post with Instagram captions for backyard picnics.

When you have such a great outdoor space, there's no better way to enjoy it than by setting up a picnic. Tap into your nostalgia and make a bunch of your favorite snacks from when you were a kid, like ants on a log and homemade Dunkaroos. You might also want to get some throwback games like Freeze Tag or Red Rover going when you're not snacking.

If you'd rather have a wine and cheese tasting picnic, open up a couple bottles of wine (if you're 21 or up), and serve a tasty selection of meats, cheeses, crackers, fruits, and honey on a charcuterie board. Set it all up on a picnic blanket that's vibrant and totally Instagram-worthy.

When the time comes to post your foodie pics and lounging selfies, use any of these 40 backyard picnic Instagram captions. Think of them like the perfect picnic basket. Just the right caption will carry all your picnic pics to Insta greatness.

Shutterstock

1. "I'd pic(nic) you any day."

2. "Life needs a few more polka dots and picnics."

3. "Food, friends, and sunshine."

4. "Look at how delicious this spread is."

5. "Wine not picnic today?"

6. "Wanna go on a picnic? Alpaca lunch."

7. "Picnics are a great time to ketchup with friends."

8. "Here comes the sun." — The Beatles, "Here Comes the Sun"

9. "The only ants invited to this picnic are on a log."

10. "Life's gouda when you're picnic-ing."

11. "Life advice: Go on a picnic, even if it's just in your backyard."

12. "I relish our friendship."

13. "Let me be frank: I love picnics."

14. "You mustard heard that I love picnics."

15. "You can expect good thymes when you're on a picnic."

16. "Nice day for a picnic."

17. "My favorite adventures come from my own backyard."

18. "Life's a picnic, so enjoy every minute of it."

19. "Blanket, basket, you, and me. That's all we need."

20. "I need s'more picnics in my life."

Shutterstock

21. "Enjoy the little things in life because one day you'll look back and realize they were the big things." — Kurt Vonnegut

22. "Lettuce enjoy this beautiful day."

23. "You're one in a melon."

24. "Food tastes better when you're enjoying it on a picnic blanket."

25. "I'm having a gouda time with you."

26. "When life hands you lemons, make lemonade and have a picnic."

27. "I live for picnics I don't have to travel far to get to."

28. "Adventure is out there." — Up

29. "I love picnics berry much."

30. "Let's avo-cuddle on the picnic blanket."

31. "What time is it? Picnic time!"

32. "Life with you is always a picnic."

33. "Hands off of my picnic basket."

34. "A happy little camper."

35. "Kiwi have a backyard picnic every day?"

37. "I love picnics, because after I eat, it's so easy to take a nap."

38. "Watermelon sugar high." — Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"

39. "This picnic spread is my jam."

40. "Picnics and my backyard make a really great pear."