12 Boo Basket Ideas For Sorority Sisters That Are Just Too Sweet

Showing your sorority sisters how much you care about them is extra fun during spooky season. You can leave their favorite candy with a heartfelt note outside their door, or fill a pumpkin-shaped basket with a boatload of treats, like freshly-baked snickerdoodle cookies or a fuzzy blanket they've had their eye on. A “boo basket," as this gift is called, is essential when it comes to sorority baskets, or any collection of fun and useful themed gifts to celebrate a holiday with your sisters. To give you some inspo, here are some adorable boo basket ideas for sorority sisters that'll give your big or little major heart eyes.

It doesn't get much cuter than these baskets. Each has a unique or clever theme and can easily be stuffed with bags of peanut butter cups, confetti shaped like skeletons, and sparkly string lights. To begin, you'll want to pick out the type of basket that makes the most sense for your sister — whether that be one that celebrates the zodiac signs or one that's jam-packed with cozy items for a fall night in. Then, you'll want to start hitting "add to cart" and prepping your basket for the goodies that will soon arrive at your front door.

You and your sorority sisters can make a night of this and swap baskets together. Or, you can surprise your big or little with a cute boo basket right before they take their midterms. Here are 12 sorority basket ideas to get you started that are sweet, spooky, and sentimental.

01 The Memory Making Basket FaceTime Friends Card Aya Paper Co. $5 See on Aya Paper Co. You and your sister are pros at making new memories, right? You don't even need a sisterhood-style event to come up with inside jokes and take pictures that are worthy of putting into a wall frame ($19.99, worldmarket.com). This sisterhood-themed boo basket will surely help you document those mems for a lifetime. It could be packed with a funny greeting card ($5, ayapaper.co), striped film that your BFF can put in their Polaroid camera ($8.16, amazon.com), and a stunning bracelet ($34, madebymary.com) — which you can also buy for yourself to feel even closer to your sorority sister.