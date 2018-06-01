50 Rosé Captions To Show How Much You Like To Pink Outside The Box

After a long day spent in the sunshine, nothing sounds better than unwinding with a glass or two of rosé. A night in with your crew, sharing a bottle of the good stuff is the best kind of plan (for those who are 21 and up). If your besties love rosé just as much as you do, you know exactly what bottle needs to be uncorked. Not only is rosé super refreshing in the summer, but you can't deny how Instagram-worthy that beautiful hue of pink is. Snapping a pic of your friends holding up their glasses pairs well with cheese, of course, but also some rosé captions for Instagram.

Just like there are plenty of occasions for a rosé sip, there are also plenty of picture-perfect moments to capture. There’s the Boomerang toast, the ice cold sippin’ selfie by the pool, and a foodie snap of wine night with your charcuterie board. Even if you're just indulging in some much-needed "me time," snap a selfie of you matching your wine glass with some pink pjs. When the time comes to post your pink snaps, you’ll be ready to share with this list of rosé captions for Instagram.

There are even some pink puns thrown in there to match the aesthetic of your snaps and bring some vibrance to the 'Gram. After all, people love a good punny caption. It’s so easy to post that all you need to do is choose any of these rosé captions, click share, and sip back as the likes start rolling in.

"Wine flies when you're having fun.” "Rosé all day." "Where there's a will, there's a rosé." "Stop and smell the rosé." "Rosé the day away." "Wine that is pink in color makes me happy." "You had me at rosé." "Wine pairs nicely with good friends.” "Slay then rosé." "I'm on cloud wine." "Pretty in pink." "Yes way, rosé." "Wine not?" "When I sip. You sip. We sip." "Tonight's forecast: 99 percent chance of wine." "The world looks better through rosé-colored glasses." "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy rosé, and that's close enough." "Rosé every day." "Will you accept this rosé?" "Sip, sip, hooray." "Love the wine you're with." "Rosé is bae." "I don't understand what a wine stopper is for." "I just rescued some wine. It was trapped in a bottle." "Rosé to the occasion." "Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine." "Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Some girls are made of sarcasm, wine, and everything fine." "Home is where the wine is." "Sip happens." "Pink is my signature color." "La vie en rosé." "Do you have this in pink?" "I'll take rosé over roses today, thank you." "I was told you'd have rosé." "In wine, there's truth." — Pliny the Elder "Anything is possible with sparkle and a little pink." "Coffee now. Wine later." "Pink isn't just a color. It's an attitude." — Miley Cyrus "If it's pink or sparkly, yes, I want it." "On Wednesdays, we wear pink." — Mean Girls “You can’t sip with us.” “You’re the wine that I want.” “I can’t find my glasses.” “On a day like today, I like to sip back and relax.” “What are you pink-ing about?” “Great minds pink alike.” “I like to pink outside the box.” “If you don’t like rosé, you have pour taste.” “I’ll wine if I want to.” “Cheers to my partners in wine.”