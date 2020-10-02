If you're the type of person who loves spooky season most of all, then you have zero issues getting your friends and family in the spirit of Halloween. You probably bake cookies shaped like ghosts for them to eat, and check in regularly to see if they've decided on a clever costume. This year, you might take your efforts to the next level and make a festive boo basket, with help from the best boo basket ideas we've rounded up.

After all, a boo basket is a pretty ghoul way to spread some love to your favorite people. It can be personalized to match their personality, and be jam-packed with goodies they enjoy, like Trader Joe's seasonal products, fall-themed mugs, or new toys for their dog. Presentation is key.

Within your friend group, you can treat this fun Halloween tradition like a Secret Santa gift exchange, where everyone picks a name for a friend in which they must leave a boo basket on their front doorstep. Or, you can simply put together a bunch of different ones yourself and drop them off at their destinations without a peep, like a friendly ghost.

When your friends head outside to check their mail or walk their dog, they will then see a cute basket with orange, black, purple, and gold ribbon on their mat. It may have a tag that reads, "Hey, boo," that'll instantly make them giggle. Spread the Halloween joy this way by checking out the best boo basket ideas below, right away.

6. For The Long-Distance BFF... Project Social T Skateboard Skeletons Tee $34 | Urban Outfitters If the friend you want to give a boo basket to lives in another city or town, then you may have to ship their goodies to them instead of personally dropping it off at their door. That's quite alright. You can tailor the box to sentimental or thoughtful items like an electric tootbrush ($25, usa.philips.com) they can take with them on the road when they come to visit you, or a picture frame ($26, anthropologie.com) with a snapshot of the two of you in it. You could also set them up with a bath soak ($28, ouithepeople.com) for the days when they just want to kick back and relax, a dainty bracelet ($34, etsy.com) they'll so cherish, and a comfy skeleton tee ($34, urbanoutfitters.com) they can wear during your FaceTime dates.