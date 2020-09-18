Are you heading out on your weekly grocery store run? Before you grab a reusable bag and your car keys, why don't you get the pumpkin-spiced scoop on the best Trader Joe's snacks for fall 2020? These delicious and fresh products will get you in the right mood for autumn, and are bound to make your kitchen smell like a restaurant with farm-to-table food.

You already know the soothing, lovely aromas that come with a Trader Joe's frozen dinner that's being prepared on your stovetop. You've been a fan of the brand since it dropped its chocolatey dunkers or sweet potato gnocchi. Whenever your partner or roommate comes into your kitchen after you've wandered down the cheery aisles of the store, they can always find one-of-a-kind snacks that just recently hit shelves. You're frequently showing them Trader Joe's stan accounts on IG with the full intention of creating your own someday.

Now it's a new season, which means you need the latest scoop on what's coming to your local Trader Joe's. Here are 10 products to have on your radar that are jam-packed with pumpkin flavor or inspired by the cozy ingredients of the season.

1. Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas Trader Joe's According to the Trader Joe's website, the Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas are a unique twist on the typical Indian dish. They have the flaky lining, which pairs nicely with spices such as cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds. The added chunks of pumpkin is where this new product turns totally fall.

2. Pumpkin Empanadas The Pumpkin Empanadas will spice up any meal or virtual happy hour with friends. They combine the flavors of fall with the traditional pocket-style pastry, which makes them a must-have in your home. Serve them on the side of a dipping sauce that's also from Trader Joe's.

3. Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup Put away your slow cooker and pull out a spoon. Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup is here and it'll rival any recipe you've tried before. This savory product may become your go-to for lunch after you've emerged from your cozy home office. It's going to sound cheesy, but with one bite you'll have all the heart eyes.

4. Pumpkin Brioche Twist Have you ever gone to a restaurant and been given the option to jazz up your French toast by having it made on a pumpkin brioche bread? The new Pumpkin Brioche Twist will give you the same, extra luxe and tasty experience. Word on the street is that it's only $3.99.

5. Organic Almond Beverage Chocolate Bar Trader Joe's Summer and fall meet in the Organic Almond Beverage Chocolate Bar from Trader Joe's. That's because this beauty is like your afternoon snack from August combined with the warmth of an autumn dessert. Enjoy one while sipping your favorite apple cider or after a plate of the returning favorite: Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese.

6. Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Slims What's crunchy, salty, and still pumpkin spice-y? The Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Slims, of course. This snack really is the complete package, and it will be easy to spot on the shelves since it comes in a bright orange bag. Snack on these slims while decorating a pumpkin, which you also bought at Trader Joe's.

7. Pumpkin Blondie Brownies Pumpkin Blondie Brownies are the dessert you never knew you needed, and they're selling for $3.99, according to @traderjoeslist on Instagram. That's a pretty sweet deal for a fall masterpiece that has white chocolate chips and pecans inside.

8. Cinnamon Bun Cookies Eating dessert for breakfast will seem like the right thing to do, thanks to these Cinnamon Bun Cookies. They might remind you of a doughnut at your favorite local orchard, or make you want to pick up some apple cider from the farm stand down the street. Pick some up and enjoy them with a tall glass of oat or almond milk.

9. Dark Chocolate Cookie Sticks Trader Joe's If you're not a major fan of the flavors of fall, these Dark Chocolate Cookie Sticks will be your new go-to snack and the sweet item you reach for on your lunch break. Not to mention, they're perfect for dunking in milk now and in the months to come.