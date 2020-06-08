If you dream about going to Trader Joe's to pick up seasoned kale chips, buffalo chicken hummus, or fresh zucchini noodles, you're not alone. The grocery store known for its specialty snacks and jam-packed shelves of organic goods is a paradise for foodies. What you may not know, though — no matter how many times you've walked down the freezer aisles looking for the gnocchi — is the Trader Joe's snack you should try, based on your zodiac sign.

That's right: The decision of whether you should pick up the Everything But the Bagel Seasoning nuts or the cold brew latte dessert bars is in the hands of the stars. In the past, they've been fearless in leading you to the telling facts, such as revealing what your most compatible traits are, and what Animal Crossing character you most resemble IRL. Now, they're aligning once again to guide you through your favorite store, and to the treats you'll instantly adore. Be sure to take their suggestions by tossing green goddess dressing into your cart, or looking up recipes that involve a cinnamon bun spread.

TBH, sometimes mixing Trader Joe's snacks and specialty items with the other ingredients in your kitchen can be the best way to enjoy them. For now, though, simply look into the snack you should try, according to the stars.

Aries: Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip Trader Joe's Aries, let's begin with you. To your friends, you're a leader and bold presence in the group chat. You're never afraid to speak up when you have something to say. For that reason, the universe has decided you need to try Trader Joe's buffalo-style chicken dip. Its flavors will perfectly match with your fire sign.

Taurus: Flower Gummies Being born in the springtime means your birthday parties may typically include sunshine and flowers. That's OK, because as a Gemini, you adore doing things outdoors and appreciating the finer things in life. The Flower Gummies from Trader Joe's will be right up your alley — speaking to your blooming soul and deep love for the Earth.

Gemini: Gone Bananas! Chocolate Covered Banana Slices Dear, Gemini. You may be the zodiac sign with the most layers to your personality. This makes you quite the social butterfly, and the perfect candidate to try the Gone Bananas! Chocolate Covered Banana Slices. Bite into the deliciousness and wait for your tastebuds to explode with joy. They're just that good.

Cancer: Ghost Pepper Potato Chips Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images When you try these Ghost Pepper Potato Chips from Trader Joe's, Cancer, your first reaction may be to exclaim, "Wow! These are hot." It's true, they do have quite the kick to them. But, in certain settings, so do you. Your mind can wander and come up with the most imaginative ideas.

Leo: Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Dunkers The Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Dunkers are a fan fave from Trader Joe's. Every shopper is bound to put them in their cart, and they're always given a prime spot in the store. It's like they were made for the spotlight though, with their cookie and chocolate design. Does that sound familiar, Leo?

Virgo: Seasoned Kale Chips Staying ground is what you do best, Virgo. You have the ability to get the job done, no matter how stressful a situation may be. That deserves a round of applause and a bag of the Seasoned Kale Chips from Trader Joe's. Pro tip: Dip the chips in a creamy ranch dip to get the very best out of them.

Libra: Mac And Cheese Bites Trader Joe's Mac and cheese bites? Yes, please! They sound, look, and taste so delicious that you'll always want to come back for more. In fact, if you send a picture of the ones you've just made to your friends, they may even decide to go out and get some. In that way, these snacks are as social and harmonious as you.

Scorpio: Just Mango Slices You can be a dramatic person, Scorpio. That's simply because you like your life to feel like a movie that's filled with drama or epic scenes. Here's the deal: Biting into the Just Mango Slices won't be as casual as the name suggests. It'll bring a new snack into your life that you'll cling onto forever.

Sagittarius: Black Bean And Cheese Taquitos Adventure is your middle name, Sagittarius. So, the universe is happy to announce that you should try Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos from Trader Joe's. They'll allow you to try something delicious in your kitchen, and encourage you to explore new cuisine. What more could you ask for?

Capricorn: Oven-Baked Cheese Bites Trader Joe's Capricorns are known to be classic. In a clothing store, you'd be a vintage shirt that never goes out of style. In Trader Joe's, you'd be these Oven-Baked Cheese Bites, because they'll make everyone's mouths water for decades to come. Try them and you'll see exactly what the universe means.

Aquarius: Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars One of your favorite activities is going out for iced coffee, even if it's just picking up a brew from the drive-thru. That's why you will adore the Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars from Trader Joe's. If you ever want a taste of your go-to experience, Aquarius, you can just open the freezer and take one out of the wrapper.