This summer, if somebody asks you what your relationship status is, you fully plan on replying, "Well, it's caffeinated." Although you may be dating or head over heels in love, coffee has your whole heart. It's the first thing you think about in the morning when your alarms go off and the sun beams peek through your blinds. It stays on your mind as you go about your day, and is what you daydream about in the middle of work. On the weekends, your plans totally revolve around grabbing a cup of cold brew with a sweet caramel drizzle. Yes, your love affair is strong, and that's why you need some iced coffee captions as soon as possible.

I mean, how else would the world know that you get an overwhelming feeling of joy every time you take a sip through your paper straw? Your followers wouldn't know the extent of your latte love, or how welcomed you feel in a place that serves your go-to drink on tap. You wouldn't have an outlet to espresso your heartfelt thoughts and emotions like, "Dear, iced coffee. I've bean thinking about you." Don't worry, I totally understand. I continuously send messages in group chats with my besties that say, "Does anybody want to grab some Starbucks?" too.

More often than not, somebody is down for a summertime drink and to try the latest additions to the menu. They're excited to take pictures of their plastic cup clinking against mine, and fill their camera roll with candids. After those little photo shoots, I always post a picture or two on social media, and watch the likes and comments come in. (Sorry, weird brag.) These 28 iced coffee captions definitely make my pics sweeter, just like a caramel drizzle or a dollop of whipped cream.

1. "Iced coffee is my love language."

2. "Iced, iced coffee, baby."

3. "Now serving: looks and cold brews."

4. "But first, iced coffee."

5. "Iced coffee is always a good idea."

6. "*Sips iced coffee instead of tea.*"

7. "Paradise is anywhere with iced coffee."

8. "Keep it sweet like a caramel drizzle."

9. "When life gives you lemons, trade them for iced coffee."

10. "I've bean thinking about you an iced latte."

11. "Everything I brew, I brew it for you."

12. "My relationship status this summer: It's caffeinated."

13. "Iced coffee and me are meant to be."

14. "Life is better with flowers and iced coffee."

15. "Yes, I'm obsessed with iced coffee. Thanks for asking."

16. "Wanna hear a joke? There's no more iced coffee."

17. "Happiness is a cup of iced coffee and lots of sunshine."

18. "Another day, another cup of iced coffee."

19. "Today's forecast: 100% chance of snuggling and iced coffee."

20. "For the love of iced coffee."

21. "May the cold brew be with you."

22. "When in doubt, take a little iced coffee break."

23. "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need an iced coffee."

24. "My birthstone is a coffee bean."

25. "Too much Monday, not enough iced coffee."

26. "Let's get iced coffee sometime."

27. "I'm on team cold brew."

28. "Iced coffee on duty."

Let's be honest: You didn't really go to your favorite java spot if you didn't take a pic with your barista or go-to drink and post in on social media. You didn't actually order a perfectly-made sandwich on a brioche bun, sip on your iced coffee, and laugh with your bestie for an hour or two.

That's usually how your experience goes, right? Me too. So I know that you need some sweet captions for iced coffee pics, and the scoop on the best preset packs for the summer that'll make your drink shine. I know the things you can't live without, like your lattes, and that you can, and should, go to Target right now and pick up a travel mug. Thank me later with something caffeinated. I'm on team cold brew, too.