Cold brew is iced coffee's cooler and tastier cousin. It's usually prepared by steeping coffee grounds in a jar of water, then placing the jar in a refrigerator overnight. While you sleep, the coffee turns the water into a flavorful and smooth sip, which should be drained in the morning. These cold brew recipes on TikTok will show you how it's done, and what to do after the cold brew has been prepared.

As a coffee lover, your first instinct may be to add your oat milk or caramel syrup to your cup, then get on with your day. That's not wrong, by any means — these cold brew recipes on TikTok are just ready to push you outside of your coffee comfort zone. They play around with ingredients or barista-level techniques you haven't tried before, and answer questions like, "Do I add the cold brew to the glass first?"

You'll want to know the answers, so you can ditch your normal grind for an unreal experience at 8 a.m. — or whenever you take a sip of your go-to morning beverage. While iced coffee is a delicious drink and source of caffeine, giving cold brew a try will make you feel like a true connoisseur. Start your journey with these cold brew recipes on TikTok that are tasty masterpieces.

1. How To Make Cold Brew With Filter Bags TikTok Let's talk about how to make your own cold brew at home. You can go to the store and buy already-made cold brew, courtesy of Starbucks or another beloved coffee brand, but making your own leads to the freshest results. TikToker @cafe.oh.hai shows the step-by-step process. They start with putting coffee grounds into filter bags, then tying up the bags. The bags get placed into a mason jar with water, and are left for 18 to 24 hours. It's a tasty and easy DIY.

2. How To Make Cold Brew With A French Press If your kitchen is outfitted with a range of coffee tools such as a French press and coffee maker, then you can make your cold brew using said tools. As shown in @saigonspringroll's tutorial, you can add the grounds to your French press, along with lots of water, and let it sit. Then, you can easily drain the liquid that's left over by pressing down on your French press. You can make the liquid smoother, according to the TikToker, by filtering it again before drinking.

3. How To Make A Caramel Cold Brew This aesthetically pleasing recipe is for creating a caramel cold brew. The final product will be a sweet competition for your go-to order at Starbucks. TikToker @courtandnate starts off by adding almond milk, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and collagen (which is optional) to a separate bowl. They froth the ingredients together to create a delicious blend, before drizzling caramel onto the sides of their glass. They add ice, cold brew, oat milk, and then their frothy mixture to their glass. We stan this recipe.

4. How To Make A Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew Honey almond milk cold brew sounds like summer in a glass, if you ask us. So, it's only right that you make it on a sun-soaked morning. TikToker @baristatayy takes you through the steps, which include filling a glass with lots of ice and pouring honey over the ice. Add in the cold brew and almond milk of your choice. Finally, make sure to finish off this recipe with a nice stir to mix all of the ingredients together.

5. How To Make The Charli Cold Foam TikTok If you haven't already heard, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has her very own cold brew drink at Dunkin'. It's called the Charli Cold Foam, and is her go-to cold brew order, plus sweet cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top. TikToker @xtina_lopez made it at home, using three drips of caramel syrup, milk, oat milk, cold brew, and vanilla creamer. You can make the drink alongside them and have a taste test yourself.

6. How To Make A Cookie Dough Cold Brew Anyone with a sweet tooth needs to try this cookie dough cold brew recipe. According to @kyleecanderson, it's the best drink they've ever had. For this recipe, you'll need two cups for mixing the ingredients, before putting them all together in your glass. One glass holds the cold brew, ice, and water. The other is for frothing almond milk, oatmeal cookie creamer, cookie dough syrup, and a little Stevia. Try it out, and see if it's the best you've ever had.