If you couldn't get enough of the Charli D'Amelio x Dunkin' collab last fall, you're in for a treat with the chain's new sip. Dunkin' is dropping the Charli Cold Foam at the end of February, and it's an exciting remix of the TikTok star's go-to coffee order. If you're wondering what's in Dunkin's Charli Cold Foam drink, you can expect a sweet update.

Dunkin' announced the sequel to "The Charli" on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and this drink involves the chain's new cold foam. Aptly named The Charli Cold Foam, the iced sip takes D'Amelio's OG Dunkin' order — which which was available for a limited time in September 2020 — to the next level.

Just like D'Amelio's OG cold brew order, The Charli Cold Foam includes Dunkin’ Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel, but now, it also comes with the added bonus of Sweet Cold Foam and a cinnamon sugar topping. Sweet Cold Foam is a new addition to Dunkin's selection of toppings, and it's a creamy foam made with a sweet, vanilla flavor that pairs perfectly with the chocolatey notes of Dunkin' Cold Brew. The Charli Cold Foam will be available at Dunkin’ restaurants beginning Feb. 24 for a limited time, and you can get a medium size for $3 from Feb. 24 through March 23.

Dunkin' also announced the Sweet Cold Foam will be available on Dunkin' Cold Brew, on the limited-edition Chocolate Stout Cold Brew, and atop other Dunkin' iced beverages. To fully get the cold foam ~experience~, these drinks will be served with a new lid so every sip includes the combo of velvety Sweet Cold Foam and coffee.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

To celebrate the collab, 50 cents from every Charli Cold Foam ordered through the Dunkin' app from Feb. 24-26 will go to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, with a total donation of up to $25,000. The donations will go toward the foundation's Teen Prom Program, which gives grants to children's hospitals to host both in-person and virtual proms for teen patients who are hospitalized or ill.

You can also enter to be one of 10 lucky fans to win a signature drink on your local Dunkin' menu, along with a personalized video shoutout from D'Amelio. All you'll have to do is post a video describing your go-to Dunkin’ drink on using #DunkinMenuContest and tag Dunkin's TikTok through March 10. For more details, check out Dunkin's menu contest page.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt for Dunkin' delivery when ordering your new Charli Cold Foam. You'll also want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)as of Dec. 31 when you receive your order. They include throwing away the packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you go out or meet your delivery person at the door.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.