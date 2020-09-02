It's no secret that Charli D'Amelio loves Dunkin', and now the chain is showing her some love right back. If you've ever wondered what's in the coffee Charli shows off in her videos, you can put your questions to rest on your next Dunkin' run. Charli D'Amelio's Dunkin' coffee order, "The Charli," is officially on the chain's menu, and now you can try the famous sip for yourself.

Dunkin' announced the D'Amelio-inspired coffee on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and according to the brand, "The Charli" is available on participating menus nationwide for the month of September, and it's just like Charli's go-to sip. When you ask for "The Charli," you'll get a Dunkin’ Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

Fans can score a medium size of "The Charli" for $3.19. For an added bonus, DD Perks members who order a medium-sized "Charli" on the Dunkin' app between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4, will earn 100 bonus points.

In celebration of the drink, Dunkin' is also letting D'Amelio take over its social media channels all September long, which means fans will see exclusive content from the dancer, as well as a fun augmented reality (AR) Instagram Filter, stickers. The IG Filter will be available in early September, so make sure you're following Dunkin's Instagram account to keep up with the collaboration. For a chance to show off your best dance moves, Dunkin' will also release an original song inspired by "The Charli" which you can use on TikTok.

Fans also have a chance to win a virtual hangout with D'Amelio with the Charli x Dunkin’ contest. The contest will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at midnight ET, and it will end on Monday, Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To enter, you'll post an Instagram photo that recreates a moment from a video when D'Amelio shared her love for Dunkin', with the hashtag #CharliXDunkinContest. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 19, and five winners will score a virtual hangout with D'Amelio and hear some tips on how to create viral videos.

