When you want to squeeze a quick workout into your day, you might roll out your yoga mat in your living room and pull out your free weights. From the comfort of your home, you participate in a mindful flow or a full body circuit that leaves you feel so strong, sweaty, and totally refreshed. You always want to document your progress or routines, but never seem to have home workout captions for Instagram on hand.

Well, this list of clever, motivating, and funny captions is here to save the day. Never again will your workout have to sit in a note on your phone begging to be shared with the world. Instead, you'll now have an entire gallery of words to refer to whenever you want to tap the share button, and help your fellow fitness lovers on their own journey. Truth be told, they may have their own fave workout apps, go-to programs, and amazing goals. But, seeing the moves you do for your arms or abs may help them spruce up their usual routine.

They may get epic results from the meditation videos you listen to every morning, or the pilates classes you've been taking recently. That's one of the most beautiful parts of social media: It opens your eyes up to what else is out there and allows you to inspire others from home.

Here are the 34 home workout captions for IG you'll want to jot down in a note on your phone. Refer to them whenever you want to flex for your friends, document your workout, or inspire your loyal followers.

NickyLloyd/E+/Getty Images

1. "Welcome to my home gym."

2. "Home workout check!"

3. "Breaking in my new workout outfit today."

4. "Do it for the sweaty selfie you can take afterwards."

5. "Taking life one workout at a time."

6. "Today, I'm proud of myself because I did that extra push-up."

7. "Stretching every day keeps the sore muscles away."

8. "Are you here to witness the fitness?"

9. "Should I post my workout from this morning on Reels? Let me know."

10. "Be stronger than your excuses. Also, get a cute water bottle."

11. "Swipe for what *actually* happened during my home workout."

12. "The gym is wherever you want it to be."

13. "My cat is trying to flex on me."

14. "I highly recommend doing yoga with your dog."

15. "Feelin' peachy now that I've done an at-home workout."

16. "Kinda wanna workout, kinda wanna chill in my backyard."

17. "Just doing a little yoga today. How about you?"

18. "Breathe in, breathe out."

19. "Drop your favorite self-love mantra below."

20. "Describe your workout in three emojis. Mine would be..."

21. "TBH, I think I'd rather work out at home."

22. "Every workout should end in your kitchen and with a smoothie."

23. "Just keep lifting."

24. "I'm already excited for my at-home workout tomorrow."

Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images

25. "This is what working out at home looks like."

26. "I swear I felt my mood shift in the middle of this workout."

27. "Manifesting my dreams and thinking about what I want for dinner."

28. "Have a good at-home workout!"

29. "Home is where the yoga mat and blender are."

30. "First, you write down your workout. Then, you do it."

31. "Didn't think I was going to workout today, but here we are."

32. "Squeezing a workout in between my coffee table and couch."

33. "Nama'stay at home."

34. "Just one more rep."