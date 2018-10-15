7 Etsy Halloween Decorations Under $10 That Won't Haunt Your Wallet
'Tis the season to haunt it, because Halloween's right around the corner. This is the time of year to truly embrace all things spooky and creep it real on the regular. Sure, Christmas comes with its colorful string lights, gingerbread houses, and ornaments, but you can get just as decorative in October to ring in Halloween. If you're looking to get in the festive spirit, but don't necessarily want to break the bank, you'll love this list of Etsy Halloween decorations under $10.
It's safe to say that I'm obsessed with Etsy. Pretty much everything your heart desires can be found with a simple search. So, if you're trying to save up as much money as possible this month for a killer Halloween costume, opt for any of these seven Etsy decorations to spice up your living room or desk at work. (This is also an especially great deal if you're looking to decorate your dorm room, but are a broke AF college student.)
These spooktacular items won't have you going over budget. No matter what you're giving a Halloween makeover to, now you know that the scariest thing will be what you put up, and not the sight when you look at your receipt.
1This Blooming Print Is Chillingly Beautiful
$7.64
Skeletons, bats, and black cats — oh my! Halloween has so many spooky mascots to spice up your apartment with, and you can never go wrong with a few skull decorations throughout. The juxtaposition of flowers and bones is hauntingly beautiful, and would look fab above your headboard.
2Spiders Will Be Hangin' Around With This Banner
$5.99
A banner is an easy decoration to put on any wall for instant Halloween spirit. It's perfect for the lazy girl who's tired after all of the pumpkin patch outings, haunted house visits, and late-night horror movie marathons. All you need to do is tape it up, and get ready to pose for some cute pics with your ghoulfriends in front of it.
3Cheers, Witches
$6
This Halloween season, you plan on hosting more than a few wine nights with your crew of witches (if you're 21 or over). Pour some witches brew into these brewtiful glasses for your squad. Then, cheers to a happy Halloween with a boomerang for the 'Gram, and caption it with, "Catch me hanging with my witches."
4Welcome Friends Into Your Home With This Halloween Print
$2.85
Welcome friends into your apartment by hanging this sign on your front door. It looks like a festive holiday wreath with a raven, skull, and black butterflies. Not only will your friends instantly feel at home, but they'll also know that you mean business when it comes to Halloween.
5Your Home Will Be So Festive With This Sign
$5
This sign will definitely put a spell on your visitors. Put it up on your bookcase or dresser to add some instant Halloween magic to your place. If anything, this sign will just be a constant reminder to watch 'Hocus Pocus' all month long, and to sing along with the Sanderson sisters.
6You'll Be Attracted To These Colorful Halloween Magnets
$5
These colorful Halloween magnets are cute AF, and need to get into your decor game plan ASAP. Use them to display Halloween costume pics of you and your roomies on the fridge.
7This Towel Is Perfect If You Want Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice
Happy Pumpkin Spice Season Kitchen Towel
$8.49
As far as I'm concerned, Halloween is all about the festive food: oversized candy bars, candy corn, caramel apples, and even pumpkin spice. If you're a hardcore pumpkin fan, you likely plan on spending most of October in the kitchen testing out different recipes — from cheesecake to cinnamon rolls. So, you'll want to bring the decor into the kitchen as well with these towels that come in both Halloween colors, orange and black.