'Tis the season to haunt it, because Halloween's right around the corner. This is the time of year to truly embrace all things spooky and creep it real on the regular. Sure, Christmas comes with its colorful string lights, gingerbread houses, and ornaments, but you can get just as decorative in October to ring in Halloween. If you're looking to get in the festive spirit, but don't necessarily want to break the bank, you'll love this list of Etsy Halloween decorations under $10.

It's safe to say that I'm obsessed with Etsy. Pretty much everything your heart desires can be found with a simple search. So, if you're trying to save up as much money as possible this month for a killer Halloween costume, opt for any of these seven Etsy decorations to spice up your living room or desk at work. (This is also an especially great deal if you're looking to decorate your dorm room, but are a broke AF college student.)

These spooktacular items won't have you going over budget. No matter what you're giving a Halloween makeover to, now you know that the scariest thing will be what you put up, and not the sight when you look at your receipt.

1 This Blooming Print Is Chillingly Beautiful Skull Flower Print $7.64 Etsy Skeletons, bats, and black cats — oh my! Halloween has so many spooky mascots to spice up your apartment with, and you can never go wrong with a few skull decorations throughout. The juxtaposition of flowers and bones is hauntingly beautiful, and would look fab above your headboard. Buy Now

2 Spiders Will Be Hangin' Around With This Banner Spider Web Banner $5.99 Etsy A banner is an easy decoration to put on any wall for instant Halloween spirit. It's perfect for the lazy girl who's tired after all of the pumpkin patch outings, haunted house visits, and late-night horror movie marathons. All you need to do is tape it up, and get ready to pose for some cute pics with your ghoulfriends in front of it. Buy Now

3 Cheers, Witches Witches Brew Wine Glass $6 Etsy This Halloween season, you plan on hosting more than a few wine nights with your crew of witches (if you're 21 or over). Pour some witches brew into these brewtiful glasses for your squad. Then, cheers to a happy Halloween with a boomerang for the 'Gram, and caption it with, "Catch me hanging with my witches." Buy Now

4 Welcome Friends Into Your Home With This Halloween Print Welcome Halloween Sign $2.85 Etsy Welcome friends into your apartment by hanging this sign on your front door. It looks like a festive holiday wreath with a raven, skull, and black butterflies. Not only will your friends instantly feel at home, but they'll also know that you mean business when it comes to Halloween. Buy Now

5 Your Home Will Be So Festive With This Sign I Put A Spell On You Sign $5 Etsy This sign will definitely put a spell on your visitors. Put it up on your bookcase or dresser to add some instant Halloween magic to your place. If anything, this sign will just be a constant reminder to watch 'Hocus Pocus' all month long, and to sing along with the Sanderson sisters. Buy Now

6 You'll Be Attracted To These Colorful Halloween Magnets Halloween Magnets $5 Etsy These colorful Halloween magnets are cute AF, and need to get into your decor game plan ASAP. Use them to display Halloween costume pics of you and your roomies on the fridge. Buy Now