Well, no surprise here, but Target has done it once again. Known for its very affordable and super trendy home decor, Target is the place to shop for all things decorative, IMO. This year's Halloween decorations from the superstore are no exception. These 10 Target Halloween decorations will make your space feel spooky AF just in time for Oct. 31. Now is the time to load up your shopping cart and prepare to decorate.

If I'm being honest, I had a real hard time choosing just 10 Halloween decorations for this roundup. Target's Hyde & Eek Boutique is seriously on point this Halloween season. With a name like that, how could it now be? I do want to point out that these Halloween decorations from Target appear in no particular order (I am obsessed with each piece). One or all of them would be an eerie addition to your personal space — or even your office cubicle if you're looking to scare your coworkers.

This Halloween decor roundup includes everything from adorable orange pumpkin strings lights and a light-up eyeball doorbells to foam tombstones for your front porch or balcony. Wether you're throwing a Halloween party or just want to get in the supernatural spirit, these decorations from Target are the perfect embellishments for your space.

1 Animated Eyeball Doorbell Target Animated Eye Doorbell, $10, Target This doorbell is sure to scare off any eerie spirits. No doubt you'll be the talk of your block with this light-up eyeball doorbell. Not only does it look spooky, but it also makes Halloween sounds and moves from side-to-side. It can be yours for just $10.

2 Mini Skeleton Target Posable 8-inch Mini-skeleton, $3, Target What's cuter than a full-size skeleton, you ask? This 8-inch mini-skeleton, of course. It's the perfect size for your desk or to hang in your hallway. You can even pose this skeleton in whatever position you want. And can I talk about how realistic the bones actually look? I'm spooked. Have fun with this one for only $3.

4 Halloween Apothecary Small Jar Target Halloween Apothecary Small Jar, $5, Target This tiny bottle of pretend poison is sure to scare off any evil spirits this Halloween. Or, you can use it to serve up your favorite spooky spirits. The apothecary jar is about 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide, so it won't hold all of your "boos," but it can hold a little bit of the good stuff (if you're 21 years and older).

5 Mini Halloween Pumpkins Target 8-count Mini Halloween Pumpkin Stripes, $5, Target Pumpkins are the epitome of Halloween. These mini pumpkins feature black and orange stripes, as well as stripes of gold glitter with a sparkly black stem. They are the perfect addition to dress up your mantle, bookshelf, or window sill.

6 Halloween Shatterproof Wreath Target Halloween Shatterproof Wreath, $20, Target Every front door needs a festive Halloween wreath to properly prepare for Oct. 31. This one features a few decorative pumpkins, as well as the traditional black and orange colors of Halloween. What I like about this wreath is that it has pops of gold. Chic and spooky? I'll take two, please.

8 Halloween Pumpkin Doormat Target Halloween Pumpkin Doormat, $10, Target Like the Halloween Shatterproof Wreath, this doormat is a must for your entryway. It's the perfect way to great guests and let them know that you are 100 percent onboard with all things Halloween.

9 Halloween Fabric Ghost Figurine Target Halloween Fabric Ghost, $6, Target OK, this might be my favorite decoration in Target's Halloween collection. How adorable is this little guy? Plus, he's holding a banner that says, "BOO." This ghost has jokes, and you need to include him amongst your other Halloween decor.