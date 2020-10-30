This is Halloween, this is Halloween! And sure, the date of the spooky holiday never changes, so there's really no excuse to not be ready, but that's usually how it goes. In fact, I never know what I'm going to be on Oct. 31 until I have about an hour to decide. That said, an easy Halloween makeup tutorial is always a lifesaver in this situation. Sometimes, they're so helpful and involved, you don't even need a costume to go with it.

As fun as having a blown-out Halloween costume is, sometimes there just aren’t the funds, time, or energy to put together a well-thought-out look. That’s where an impressive, but easy, Halloween makeup look comes in. Using the tools already in your beauty drawer, you can look absolutely spook-tacular.

Although I love putting on makeup, I'm nowhere near good enough to do some of the intricate Halloween makeup BeauTubers and TikTokers alike are creating. Luckily, there are plenty of Halloween makeup tutorials across social media that work for every skill level. You can go for makeup as your entire costume or find the perfect look to top off your outfit. But, before you fall into a rabbit hole of the millions of Halloween makeup videos out there and get overwhelmed, see the 15 easiest Halloween makeup tutorials below to celebrate Oct. 31.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Spider Eyes

For a super creepy, realistic look, Tina Halada's "Spider Illusion Makeup Tutorial" is not too difficult to recreate. What really sells it for me are the shadows; it truly looks like the legs are popping off your face.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Pop Art Queen

You don't need an art degree to turn your face into a Roy Lichtenstein piece. Alexabeautyy doesn't use an overwhelming amount of makeup products to get this graphic look, so there’s no need to do a whole Sephora haul. And, with this makeup on, you don't even need to find a costume.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Pumpkin King

From Jack O'Lanterns to the Headless Horseman to Jack Skellington, there are a bunch of classic Halloween references you can make with LC Dawn's tutorial. Just make sure you have some face-friendly tape on hand so you can get ultra-straight lines.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Totally Witchin'

It’s double, double toil and trouble with these boiling cauldron eyes by Chloeandcos. This eye makeup is perfect for showing off some Halloween cheer. Although it seems complicated, if you have a thin brush and a little patience, this look will be easy-peasy to pull off.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Coraline Makeup

Reading Coraline for the first time as a child was one of the scariest things I'd ever done. So give credit to your first spook by dressing up as the character will get you both spooky and nostalgia points. If you have a yellow raincoat or a striped shirt, then all you need is Vocallyshook's "Coraline Halloween Makeup Tutorial" to complete the transformation.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Cereal Killer

Everyone loves a punny costume, but a cereal killer makeup look also gives you a chance to show off your mad skills. People will still get what your costume is with pretty much anything else you wear. Maybe just carry around a spoon and put on some fake blood to knock the cereal killer costume out of the park.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Vintage Glam

If you prefer to be more boo-tiful and glamorous on Halloween, Cydney XO's "Pin-Up Doll" look pairs well with any vintage dresses you have hiding in your wardrobe. You may even end up wanting to do this classically pretty routine every day.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Purger

There's a surprising amount of Purge makeup going around TikTok, but my favorite tutorial I've seen is lourosacorbitt's. After going over her white lining with a hot pink shade, she added thin lines of white, which really made her face look like it was lit up in neon.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Mermaid-tastic

Who knew that all you really needed to do to get the perfect mermaid makeup was secure a pair of fishnets and iridescent eyeshadows? Not me. You can go as colorful or monochromatic as you like with this Halloween makeup, just don't skimp on the sparkle.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Crime Scene

Another fun, unique option for your Halloween makeup is a crime scene look. Although this one does require yellow face paint and fake blood, it still doesn't require a herculean amount of effort to do. It's a perfect look for a horror movie marathon.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Pirate

Shiver me timbers, SMlx0’s “Pirate Halloween Makeup Tutorial” is smokey and sexy but also has some glitter, which everyone loves. What’s the point of all of that sparkling treasure if you don’t get to wear some? With this tutorial, you’ll be giving the Pirate Queen Elizabeth Swann a run for her money.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Third Eye

It’s honestly creepy how real Katie Farhood’s third eye looks in her Halloween makeup tutorial. You can draw on an eye, but Farhood glued on one of Julia Wang Store’s Glass Eyes ($8, Amazon), and it really sells the creepy vibe. And, if your third eye doesn’t have false lashes, is it even worth it?

Halloween Makeup Idea: Cruella de Vil

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. Ruby Graham’s Cruella tutorial brings the iconic villain's love for Dalmatians right into the beauty look. Despite all the dots, you don’t need a firm hand for people to know what your fur coat is made out of.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Sewn Together

Wonderfully, straight lines aren’t a necessity to pull off this sewn-together look. It doesn’t even require a lot of makeup — just brown eyeshadow, and black and white eyeliners. From there, you can put on any other Halloween makeup you want.

Halloween Makeup Idea: Daphne from Scooby-Doo

You can become your childhood It Girl by recreating Samantha Harvey’s Daphne Blake makeup. The teenage sleuth’s signature color makes for a high-glam, vibrant look. With the rest of the Mystery Gang beside you, you’ll be able to unmask any villains that come your way this Halloween.