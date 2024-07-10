Travis Kelce Reveals How Much Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite Cost

Super Bowl suites don’t come cheap, even if you’re playing in the game. In an episode of Netflix’s new series Receiver, which premiered July 10, Travis Kelce seemingly revealed how much Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl suite cost — and it had a *hefty* price tag.

In the episode, Kelce was filmed having a conversation with George Kittle, who plays for the San Fransisco 49ers. (Reminder: The Chiefs played the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl.) During their convo, Kittle explained that his family was planning on sitting in the stands — not a suite — for the big game. Kelce responded, per Page Six, “Because they’re f*cking three million dollars?”

Swift sat in a VIP box for the Super Bowl, along with plenty of other celebs like Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Miles and Keleigh Teller. Paul McCartney even stopped by to say hello at one point. Plus, Lana Del Rey was sitting just below Swift’s seat.

Swift’s parents (Scott and Andrea) and Kelce’s family (Donna, Ed, Jason, and Kylie) were also there to show support and watch the game.

Ryan Kang/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As expensive as the suite was, Kelce was definitely able to afford it. With his new contract, signed in April 2024, the Chiefs tight end will earn $34.25 million over two years, per ESPN. The contract made him the highest-paid tight end ever.

After signing the updated deal, Kelce expressed his gratitude during a May 1 episode of his New Heights podcast. “I'm so fricking thankful to Brett Veach [Chiefs general manager], Mark Donovan [Chiefs president], coach Reid — Big Red, I love you, big guy — and obviously Clark Hunt [Chiefs owner,” he said at the time, per the NFL.

“I'm gonna love the next two years playing here in Kansas City, and we'll see what happens after that, but I am so excited and so thankful to this organization for getting it done and making me feel appreciated and compensated the right way,” Kelce continued. “On top of that, I got to move the needle for the tight end room. It's everyone else's job to go out there and keep making that tight end AAV [average annual value] number go up and up with every single contract that's better than mine in the future.”