Taylor Swift is to autumn what Mariah Carey is to Christmas: You can’t think of this particular time of the year without immediately singing one of her seasonal hits. And after the “Willow” singer’s recent love letter to fall made headlines, I can’t think of a better time to point out all the Taylor Swift lyrics that are perfect for fall-inspired Instagram captions.

If you’re like the Cats actor, and are thriving because, in her own words, it’s the season of:

Wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows...

... not to mention all the “pumpkin flavored stuff” and “maroon/hunter green/mustard yellow color combos,” as Swift mentioned in her ode to fall on TikTok, then you’re probably posting so many pics of yourself in plaid, holding a PSL while surrounded by fall foliage on the ‘Gram. Those are the times when an autumnal Taylor Swift quote is absolutely necessary.

Evermore is packed with more than a handful of tracks that could lend their words to your social media captions, two of which call out November specifically. And with Red (Taylor's Version) available starting on Nov. 12, now’s the time to gather up those special lyrics from the queen of cottagecore. Here are 28 Taylor Swift lyrics from all her albums that are made for your fall photos on Instagram.

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Taylor Swift “And then the time we woke up to find that summer gone.” — “Tim McGraw”

“September saw a month of tears.” — “Tim McGraw”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Fearless “I run and run, past the pumpkin patch and the tractor rides.” — “The Best Day”

“I don't know why all the trees change in the fall.” — “The Best Day”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Speak Now “Realized I loved you in the fall.” — “Back To December”

“How you held me in your arms that September night.” — “Back To December”

“It's so much colder than I thought it would be.” — “Never Grow Up”

“Time turns flames to embers, you'll have new Septembers.” — “Innocent”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Red “Like the colors in autumn, so bright, just before they lose it all.” — “Red”

“Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” — “All Too Well”

“Plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own.” — “All Too Well”

“You keep my old scarf from that very first week.” — “All Too Well”

“Wind in my hair, you were there, you remember it all.” — “All Too Well”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From 1989 “Buttons on a coat, light-hearted joke.” — “You Are In Love”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Reputation “I recall late November, holdin' my breath.” — “Call It What You Want”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Lover “Windows swung right open, autumn air.” — “Cornelia Street”

“Jacket 'round my shoulders is yours.” — “Cornelia Street”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Folklore “And when I felt like I was an old cardigan, under someone's bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite.” — “Cardigan”

“August slipped away into a moment in time.” — “August”

“Standing in your cardigan, kissin' in my car again.” — “Betty”

Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics From Evermore “Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind.” — “Willow”

“November flush and your flannel cure.” — “Champagne Problems”

“My mind turns your life into folklore.” — “Gold Rush”

“It's the kind of cold, fogs up windshield glass.” — “‘Tis The Damn Season”

“And it gets colder and colder, when the sun goes down.” — “Coney Island”

“The autumn chill that wakes me up.” — “Marjorie”

“Gray November.” — “Evermore”

Other Taylor Swift Fall Lyrics “Just close your eyes, the sun is going down.” — “Safe & Sound”

With the original version of “All Too Well” clocking in at just about five-and-a-half minutes and already consisting of a minimum of four fall-esque lyrics, can you imagine what the 10-minute edition on Red (Taylor’s Version) will bring?