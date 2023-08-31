Taylor’s New Eras Tour Stop Will Be In A Theater Near You Soon

Taylor Swift just gave fans an iconic reason to not retire those eras-inspired friendship bracelets. On Aug. 31, the pop singer announced she’s bringing her Eras Tour to AMC’s big screen. This announcement is yet another exciting addition to Swift’s tour, which has been extended and revamped with new openers more than 10 times this year. This excursion has been one of many sonic highlights this summer, so it’s only right to relive it — or for those who couldn’t get past that notorious Ticketmaster fiasco, experience it for the first time — at your nearest movie theater.

Swift announced the news across her social media accounts. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” she wrote in the post, which features numerous clips of her performing on tour. “Starting Oct 13th, you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!”

The singer ended the post by encouraging fans to wear their greatest “Eras attire and friendship bracelets.” “Singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk),” she wrote. For those that don’t know, that last part is a nod to Swiftie’s “1, 2, 3, let’s go, b*tch!” chant they’ll do when she performs her Reputation track, “Delicate.”

AMC Theaters also celebrated the film news on Instagram. According to a press release, the movie (aptly titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour) is directed by Sam Wrench, a Grammy-nominated director who created concert films for artists such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and BTS. This isn’t Swift’s first time transforming her concerts into an hours-long film. The singer joined forces with Netflix for her 2018 Reputation tour special, which showed behind-the-scenes moments of her performances.

True to Swift’s penchant for hiding clues in her work, details about the Eras Tour movie are filled with Swiftie-clad Easter eggs. Clear your fall schedules and learn about Swift’s upcoming film below.

The Eras Tour Release Date Is Around The Corner

Starting Oct. 13 (of course), Swift’s film will reportedly run a minimum of four showtimes per day at AMC theaters on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

So far, the film is only premiering in North America; however, that will soon change. According to a press release, AMC has already secured deals with Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico. A release date for those locations have not yet been revealed.

Watch The Eras Tour Trailer

For those who’ve seen clips of Swift’s tour on social media, it’s clear these shows are stunning to look at. This trailer only adds to that observation, as every inch of the stage is filled with theatrical flare, vibrant lights, and pyrotechnics galore.

How To Buy Eras Tour Tickets

Tickets, which are already on sale, can be purchased on AMC’s official website. Adult tickets are priced at $19.89 while children and senior tickets will run at $13.13.