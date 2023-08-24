When Taylor Swift infamously cooed: “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me,” on “Anti-Hero,” it’s clear she was speaking about her own Eras Tour. Since March 17, the singer has been dazzling U.S. arenas with her 10-album discography, including underrated surprise tracks Swifties have been obsessed with for nearly a decade. The tour has been a massive (yes, earthquake massive) hit so far, so much so that Swift’s reportedly extended it more than ten times. With that demand comes more Eras Tour moments; however, not all of them will be perfect.

Swift has had several minor mistakes on this tour, stretching from wardrobe malfunctions to onstage setbacks. Oh, and her finding out that bugs don’t taste that great. These lighthearted blunders have been just as memorable as Swift’s live vocals, and fans have made TikTok compilations calling it the Errors Tour. It does have an interesting ring to it. Now, with her Errors— erm, Eras Tour staying on the road until November 2024, there’s a chance even more mistakes might pile up.

Here are the funniest errors from Swift’s tour so far.

01 Swift’s Piano Scarily Proves It Has A Mind Of Its Own View on TikTok Welcome to “Haunted (Taylor’s Version).” When Swift isn’t gliding across the stage with her guitar, she’ll usually retire behind her piano to give praise to her slower tracks. Naturally, she did this during her third stop in Massachusetts on May 21; however, this moment was a bit different. As seen in a TikTok uploaded by TaylorsGolden, the singer’s piano began playing by itself as she spoke to the crowd. “Oh my...” Swift trailed off as the piano began skipping over keys, asking the crowd, “Do you hear that? Is that happening for you too?” While terrifying, the malfunction made sense. It reportedly started raining during the show, and her piano was soaked in the process. Similar to Swift, it’s clear her instruments are willing to power through the weather to perform.

02 When Swift Accidentally Swallowed A Bug View on TikTok Clearly, mother nature and its creatures are making its presence known on this tour. During one of Swift’s three June stops in Chicago, the singer took time to introduce a new member of her band. However, before she said their name, she had a random coughing fit. “I swallowed a bug,” she said mid-laughter, her voice slightly straining in disgust. “I’m so sorry. It’s totally fine. It’s just stupid.” She then joked the bug was “delicious,” before continuing with her announcement.

03 Swift Noticing She Wore Two Dresses Wrong In The Same Place View on TikTok Ah, wardrobe malfunctions. Any sort of live show wouldn’t be complete without at least one of these. Or in Swift’s case, two. One two separate occasions, Swift noticed she wore the sleeve part of her Folklore and Evermore dresses wrong while on stage.

04 Swift’s Hilarious Reaction To Her Mic Turning Off Mid-Performance View on TikTok Unfortunately, that bug wasn’t the only villain who tried to dim Swift’s shine. At another Chicago show, Swift’s mic randomly stopped working. And while that mistake might’ve been annoying to deal with, the singer handled it with ease. Well, somewhat. She jokingly screamed into the mic before taking it off the stand to check *and* slap it. It’s not known how long the mic was out of commission, but at least fans got this hilarious moment.

05 Swift’s Leg Garter Breaking Mid-Performance View on TikTok Well, it’s time to add another wardrobe malfunction to the list. While fittingly performing “Anti-Hero,” Swift’s garter on her left leg broke and slid down some. She strutted off the main stage to the side where her background singers were, and asked them to fix her accessory without missing a beat of her performance.