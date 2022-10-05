Taylor Swift Named Her Cats In Honor Of These Icons

It’s no secret Taylor Swift loves cats. I mean, she literally named her home recording studio Kitty Committee Studios since her cats are always beside her while recording music. Oh, and who could forget that time Swift starred in the 2019 Cats film? That was honestly iconic. Swift has always been a self-proclaimed cat lady. So, exactly how many cats does she have?

The answer is three, and they’re all named after her favorite TV and movie characters.

According to Billboard, Swift got her first cat Meredith Grey in October 2011. The adorable feline became a popular mascot in the Swiftie fandom. Swift named her after the popular Grey’s Anatomy character played by Ellen Pompeo. Swift loves the show so much that she even invited Pompeo to appear in her “Bad Blood” music video.

Meredith Grey (the cat, not the character) has appeared on Swift’s Instagram several times and even made a cameo in Swift’s TikTok series Midnights Mayhem With Me.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay also made a cameo in the “Bad Blood” music video, which is cool because her character inspired the name of Swift’s second cat, Olivia Benson. The little kitten became a part of the singer’s family in June 2014. Just like Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson is a Scottish Fold cat.

Both felines are seen at the beginning of Swift’s “ME!” music video. About halfway through the video, Brendon Urie gives Swift a third cat. At the time, fans speculated Swift was introducing the world to her newest pet. The star confirmed the theory shortly afterward by posting a selfie with her Ragdoll cat Benjamin Button on Instagram. “And then there were three…,” she captioned the shot.

The cat’s name is a reference to Brad Pitt’s character in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. According to People, the same day that Swift debuted her new cat, she went on Instagram Live to reveal that Benjamin Button didn’t have a home and appeared in her “ME!” music video in hopes that it would get exposure and eventually find its forever home.

When the cat’s handler gave Benjamin Button to Swift to hold, the singer instantly knew they belonged together. “He looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together,’” Swift said of the moment she first met Benjamin Button. “I fell in love.”

Swift has such a soft spot for cats, and honestly, who could blame her?