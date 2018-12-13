Do you know how you'll be spending the morning of New Year's Eve, yet? Because I know how I'll be spending mine. While the rest of the country will be waiting until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to start counting down to 2019, I'll be starting a different countdown at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 30. Because you know what happens at 12:01 a.m. PST on the last day of December? A Taylor Swift movie is dropping. That's right, you guys — Netflix's trailer for Taylor Swift's Reputation concert film is here. And I am so ready for it! Seriously, that tour was freaking iconic. It was the best of time, it was the worst of crimes — and now we get to watch it on repeat? Hells to the yeah! And P.S. I guess she really does want our midnights!

Swift shared the bombshell news on Instagram on Dec. 13 — her birthday! — by posting a quick but instantly epic clip of the movie, then dropped a whole bunch of exciting deets in the caption. And like, thanks for giving us all such an amazing gift on your b-day, Tay Tay!

"Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!" she wrote. "The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything."

It looks so good, right? I mean, I totally got chills when that voiceover started:

When she fell, she fell apart. Without your past, you could never have arrived here.

Then in a clip from the tour, Swift emerges on stage in that sparkly black, hooded bodysuit, lifts the microphone to her mouth and asks the crowd: "Are you ready for it?"

Yes, Taylor. Yes, we are.

Rumors that Swift was shooting a movie for Netflix have been circulating since November, after a fan who met Swift backstage at her last performance in Tokyo went on Instagram to announce that he was asked to sign a disclaimer for the streaming service (he later edited the post to say the whole thing was just a rumor).

And while the Swifties were excited at just the prospect of a Netflix collab, their response now that we have confirmation the project is officially happening is just as off the charts as you'd think it would be:

I feel that, Sabrina. Reputation really was magic. I mean, it pretty much had everything, including tons of surprise guest stars like Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Troye Sivan, Maren Morris, Bryan Adams, Camila Cabello, Charlie XCX, Sugarland, and Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And don't forget about the fireworks, the giant snake named Karyn, and the fact that Swift floated over the audience in a freaking gold cage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seven days until we get to relive it all.

Set your alarms now, fam.