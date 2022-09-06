October has officially been claimed by Taylor Swift after she announced her new album, Midnights, is set to be released Oct. 21. While the fall is already a season that reminds so many fans of Swift’s music like “All Too Well” and “The Best Day,” there are also some festive Taylor Swift lyrics that’ll get you into the Halloween spirit as well.

Even if Swift hasn’t come out with a Halloween-themed album (though, that’s not a bad idea), you can still find mentions of monsters and feeling haunted within her lyrics that perfectly fit the All Hallows’ Eve vibe. Instead of using your typical pumpkin pun or favorite Halloween movie quote to caption your fall snaps, go the Swiftie route by using a spooky Taylor Swift lyric instead.

Any of these 95 fall Taylor Swift lyrics will work for your autumn adventures, whether that’s going to a haunted house, visiting a pumpkin patch with your besties to create the cutest Taylor Swift-inspired jack-o-lanterns, or dressing up as zombie Taylor from the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. Even a Halloween movie night at home with some chai cookies would be how Swift herself would want to celebrate the season, so you might as well plan a night in for yourself and caption your snaps with a Taylor Swift lyric to match.

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Taylor Swift “I'm just sitting here planning my revenge.” — “Picture to Burn”

“Why would you wanna make the very first scar?” — “A Perfectly Good Heart”

“Like shadows in a faded light, oh, we’re invisible.” — “Invisible”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Fearless “Standing by and waiting at your backdoor.” — “You Belong With Me”

“I run and run past the pumpkin patch and the tractor rides.” — “The Best Day”

“And I’m dying to know, is it killing you like it’s killing me, yeah.” — “The Story Of Us”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Speak Now “Give me something that'll haunt me when you're not around.” — “Sparks Fly”

“Time for a little revenge.” — “Better Than Revenge”

“There is nothing I do better than revenge.” — “Better Than Revenge”

“Something's gone terribly wrong.” — “Haunted”

“It's getting dark and it's all too quiet.” — “Haunted”

“Can't turn back now, I'm haunted.” — “Haunted”

“I'll watch your life in pictures like I used to watch you sleep.” — “Last Kiss”

“Ghosts from your past gonna jump out at me, lurking in the shadows with their lip gloss smiles.” — “Ours”

“Something's made your eyes go cold.” — “Haunted”

“Wasn’t it beautiful, running wild 'til you fell asleep, before the monsters caught up to you?” — “Innocent”

“And then the cold came, the dark days when fear crept into my mind.” — “Back to December”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Red “And the saddest fear comes creepin' in.” — “I Knew You Were Trouble”

“And it's about to be Halloween.” — “Ronan”

“I'll follow you, follow you home.” — “Treacherous”

“‘Cause I knew you were trouble when you walked in.” — “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From 1989 “Magic, madness, heaven, sin.” — “Blank Space”

“Wait, the worst is yet to come.” — “Blank Space”

“Screaming, crying, perfect storms, I can make all the tables turn.” — “Blank Space”

“Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream.” — “Blank Space”

“Now we've got bad blood.” — “Bad Blood”

“You made a really deep cut.” — “Bad Blood”

“Still got scars in my back from your knives.” — “Bad Blood”

“Band-aids don't fix bullet holes.” — “Bad Blood”

“If you live like that, you live with ghosts.” — “Bad Blood”

“If you love like that, blood runs cold.” — “Bad Blood”

“Stand there like a ghost, shaking from the rain.” — “How You Get the Girl”

“See the vultures circling, dark clouds.” — “I Know Places”

“I know places we can hide.” — “I Know Places”

“They take their shots, but we're bulletproof.” — “I Know Places”

“I should have slept with one eye open at night.” — “Wonderland”

“All alone, or so it seemed, but there were strangers watching.” — “Wonderland”

“Talking turned to screams.” — “Wonderland”

“Didn't you calm my fears with a Cheshire cat smile?” — “Wonderland”

“I reached for you, but you were gone.” — “Wonderland”

“And in the end, in Wonderland, we both went mad.” — “Wonderland”

“Your smile, my ghost, I fell to my knees.” — “This Love”

“And for once you let go of your fears and your ghosts.” — “You Are In Love”

“I screamed so loud but no one heard a thing.” — “Clean”

“But the monsters turned out to be just trees.” — “Out of the Woods”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Reputation “They say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good?” — “I Did Something Bad”

“They’re burning all the witches, even if you aren't one. So light me up.” — “I Did Something Bad”

“Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time.” — “Look What You Made Me Do”

“I got a list of names, and yours is in red, underlined.” — “Look What You Made Me Do”

“I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.” — “Look What You Made Me Do”

“I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!” — “Look What You Made Me Do”

“But if he’s a ghost, then I can be a phantom.” — “...Ready For It?”

“Well he was running after us, I was screaming, ‘Go, go, go!’” — “Getaway Car”

“Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him.” — “...Ready For It?”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Lover “Killing me slow, out the window.” — “Cruel Summer”

“Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes.” — “Cruel Summer”

“What doesn’t kill me makes me want you more.” — “Cruel Summer”

“I'm always waiting for you just to cut to the bone.” — “Cruel Summer”

“Dark side, I search for your dark side.” — “The Archer”

“I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost.” — “The Archer”

“Now I wake up in the night and watch you breathe.” — “Paper Rings”

“Not the things that haunt me in the middle of the night.” — “Daylight”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Folklore “If I'm on fire, you'll be made of ashes too.” — “My Tears Ricochet”

“If I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake?” — “My Tears Ricochet”

“You know I didn't want to have to haunt you, but what a ghostly scene.” — “My Tears Ricochet”

“You wear the same jewels that I gave you as you bury me.” — “My Tears Ricochet”

“You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same.” — “My Tears Ricochet”

“Hush, I know they said the end is near.” — “Mirrorball”

“I've been meaning to tell you, I think your house is haunted.” — “Seven”

“Could've followed my fears all the way down.” — “This Is Me Trying”

“My words shoot to kill when I'm mad.” — “This Is Me Trying”

“Cold was the steel of my axe to grind.” — “Invisible String”

“No other sadness in the world would do.” — “Hoax”

“I am ash from your fire.” — “Hoax”

“You knew it still hurts underneath my scars.” — “Hoax”

“And women like hunting witches, too.” — “Mad Woman”

“You drew stars around my scars, but now I’m bleeding.” — “Cardigan”

Taylor Swift Halloween Lyrics From Evermore “I don't like that falling feels like flying 'til the bone crush.” — “Gold Rush”

“No body, no crime.” — “No Body, No Crime”

“I’ve cleaned enough houses to know how to cover up a scene.” — “No Body, No Crime”

“I wasn’t lettin' up until the day he died.” — “No Body, No Crime”

“Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones.” — “It’s Time To Go”

“Past the blood and bruise, past the curses and cries.” — “Happiness”