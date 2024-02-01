Taylor Swift’s Past Grammys Dates All Have 1 Thing In Common

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Welcome to the 2024 Grammys season. The awards show, which airs on Feb. 4, is known to turn social media into a battleground of discourse. As the big day nears, social media has divided into predictions on who will take home certain awards — or theories on which nominee will continue to beat the Best New Artist curse. Interestingly, amongst this year’s usual chatter rose a new question: Will pop culture’s newest sweethearts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, attend the ceremony together?
It’s an understandable question, as the two have been inseparable the past couple of months. It would also be a decent surprise, as Swift has never graced the show’s red carpet with a romantic partner. She’d normally attend the Grammys with a friend, her family members, or longtime collaborators such as Jack Antonoff. And while fans are hoping the duo will make their red carpet debut, it seems that won’t be the case.
During Kelce’s recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he won’t be able to attend the awards show. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but… unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl, and we got a week,” he said on Jan. 30.
Even if Kelce were able to attend the Grammys with Swift, there’s a chance the singer would’ve continued her “friends and family” guests trend — at this point, it’s her tried-and-true approach. Swift’s latest original album, Midnights, is nominated for six awards, so fans might see her arm-in-arm with those prominent in that era.
In honor of her upcoming appearance at the Grammys, here are all the guests that have accompanied her to the award show.