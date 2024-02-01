Taylor Swift’s Past Grammys Dates All Have 1 Thing In Common

Welcome to the 2024 Grammys season. The awards show, which airs on Feb. 4, is known to turn social media into a battleground of discourse. As the big day nears, social media has divided into predictions on who will take home certain awards — or theories on which nominee will continue to beat the Best New Artist curse. Interestingly, amongst this year’s usual chatter rose a new question: Will pop culture’s newest sweethearts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, attend the ceremony together?

It’s an understandable question, as the two have been inseparable the past couple of months. It would also be a decent surprise, as Swift has never graced the show’s red carpet with a romantic partner. She’d normally attend the Grammys with a friend, her family members, or longtime collaborators such as Jack Antonoff. And while fans are hoping the duo will make their red carpet debut, it seems that won’t be the case.

During Kelce’s recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he won’t be able to attend the awards show. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but… unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl, and we got a week,” he said on Jan. 30.

Even if Kelce were able to attend the Grammys with Swift, there’s a chance the singer would’ve continued her “friends and family” guests trend — at this point, it’s her tried-and-true approach. Swift’s latest original album, Midnights, is nominated for six awards, so fans might see her arm-in-arm with those prominent in that era.

In honor of her upcoming appearance at the Grammys, here are all the guests that have accompanied her to the award show.

2009: Miley Cyrus Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images This moment is what pop dreams are made of. At the 2009 Grammys, Swift and Miley Cyrus graced the carpet together in all-black gowns. Their presence together was extra special, as the singers performed an acoustic version of Swift’s Fearless single, “Fifteen,” at the ceremony.

2012: Andrea & Scott Swift Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images There’s no sweeter source of support than family. The Speak Now singer proved that at the 2012 Grammys, which she attended with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift.

2014: Britany Maack Larry Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images Alexa, play “It’s Nice To Have A Friend.” After sitting out the 2013 Grammys, Swift returned to music’s biggest night that following year with her childhood friend, Britany Maack. Maack’s name might sound familiar to Swifties, as Swift served as the maid of honor in her wedding in March 2016.

2015: Abigail Anderson Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Maack wasn’t Swift’s only childhood friend that appeared at the Grammys. At the 2015 awards show, the singer was seen embracing her longtime pal, Abigail Anderson, on the carpet. Since this appearance, the two have showed small glimpses of their friendship over the years, such as Anderson being Team Kelce and Swift dedicating “Fifteen” to her during the Eras Tour.

2016: Selena Gomez John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Popular take: Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship will most definitely stand the test of time. The duo has been close friends since 2008, and they’ve continued to show up for one another in recent years. Their sweetest moment came during the 2016 Grammys, where both artists were all smiles on the carpet.

2021: Aaron Dessner & Jack Antonoff Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After her appearance with Gomez, Swift took a five-year hiatus from the Grammys. She surprisingly returned to the award show in 2021, and as has become her newest trend, her guests were two of her musical collaborators: Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner. Their presence with Swift was fitting, as she was in her Folklore era, an album both artists helped bring to life. As a cherry on top, the stripped-back record won Album of the Year at the ceremony.