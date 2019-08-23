Taylor Swift's Lover is finally here, and so is one of her most gut-wrenching songs she's ever written. The "ME!" singer dropped the 18-track album on Aug. 23, and on it is a song so emotionally driven, it's impossible not to get in your feelings when listening. That song is "Soon You'll Get Better" featuring the Dixie Chicks. Yes, you read that correctly. Swift teamed up with the Dixie Chicks, quite literally the only country group I like. But what is the song about? Is Taylor Swift's "Soon You'll Get Better" about her mom? Fans of Swift who attended the Lover Secret Sessions spilled some tea post-session saying the song is an emotional powerhouse about her mother's cancer coming back, and it seems as if that rumor is true.

Both of Swift's parents have lived with cancer at this point. Her mother, Andrea Swift, unfortunately has cancer again, which Swift revealed in an essay she wrote for Elle leading up to Lover's release. "Soon You'll Get Better," song No. 12 on the album, is the track that Swift couldn't be in the room for when Swifties at the Secret Sessions listened to it. Imagine a Taylor Swift song so emotional, even she can't listen to it. That is this collab with the Dixie Chicks.

The song's intense lyrics make it pretty clear to see how Swift wrote this with her mother and her illness in mind. The Dixie Chicks are also her mother's favorite music group, so having them on the track adds even more meaning.

Prepare yourselves for these lyrics. They. Are. A. Doozy.

The first verse goes,

The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair / In doctor's office lighting, I didn't tell you I was scared / That was the first time we were there / Holy, orange bottles / Each night I pray to you / Desperate people find faith / So now I pray to Jesus too / And I say to you...

Then comes the chorus.

Ohhh, ah, soon you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, soon you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, you'll get better soon / 'Cause you have to

Here's the second verse, where Swift sings about herself being delusional and her mother remaining positive.

I know delusional when I see it in the mirror / You like the nicer nurses / You make the best of a bad deal / I just pretend it isn't real / I'll paint the kitchen neon / I'll brighten up the sky / I know I'll never get it / There's not a day that I won't try / And I say to you...

The chorus repeats.

Ohhh, ah, soon you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, soon you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, you'll get better soon / 'Cause you have to

Then comes in the bridge. If you haven't cried at this point, this is where she'll get you.

And I hate to make this all about me, but who am I supposed to talk to? / What am I supposed to do? / If there's no you?

This won't go back to normal, if it ever was / It's been years of hoping / And I keep saying it because / 'Cause I have to

The song closes out with two more choruses.

Ohhh, ah, you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, soon you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, you'll get better soon

Ohhh, ah, soon you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, soon you'll get better / Ohhh, ah, you'll get better soon / 'Cause you have to

I... am gutted.

This article has to end here before I break my laptop from the sheer volume of tears landing on my keyboard. Bye.