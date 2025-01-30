Ever since Selena Gomez introduced the world to Rare Beauty in 2020, people have been clamoring for her products. The brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($25) is one of its most popular releases — though there was definitely a learning curve when it came to the application process. (Reminder: one to two dots is all you need for major pigmentation payoff.)

Gomez uses her brand’s liquid blushes regularly, but she’s not the only celebrity who relies on them for perfectly flushed cheeks. Beauty influencers, Bella Hadid, Mindy Kaling, and Charli D’Amelio are also fans of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush — and for good reasons. The highly-pigmented formula, expansive shade range, and accessible design make it an easy go-to. The blushes have gone TikTok-viral several times over for their shade range, staying power, and pigment. TLDR; it’s definitely worth the $25 pice tag — especially because each bottle lasts so long.

But the downside of these products being so popular is that there’s no guarantee that your preferred shade (especially those rare limited-edition options) will be in stock. Plus, if you’re hoping to try out multiple shades, spending that much money isn’t always feasible. Luckily, there are plenty of options that give a similar flush. Below, find options from Saie, Juvia’s Place, and Makeup Revolution for as low as $4.50.

A Dupe For Rare Beauty’s Full Shade Range

e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush has 12 shades, so there’s a dupe option for (almost) every Rare Beauty shade. Coming in at only $7 per blush, this is the perfect alternative for anyone who isn’t sure what shade is best for them — or anyone who doesn’t want to choose just one or two.

A Dupe For An All-Day Flush

Available in eight shades, from light nude to deep purply-red, these ColourPop blushes can fit into any makeup routine. The formula is long-lasting and highly pigmented, but it’s more buildable than Rare Beauty. One tiny dot of product might not do the trick, but ColourPop’s liquid blush is way more forgiving if you apply too much.

A Similar Option With Great Ratings

Saie’s Dew Blush has the same price tag as the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, but some people prefer it over the Rare Beauty option. (And it may be less likely to sell out in your favorite shades.) There’s a reason it’s earned 1,000 five-star reviews. The creamy blush is sheer and blendable — perfect for a natural, just-off-the-beach flush that lasts for hours.

The Cheapest Dupe Of All

Makeup Revolution’s Blush Bombs are not quite as pigmented as the Rare Beauty blushes, but they come in similar colors for anyone who prefers a more customizable, buildable flush. There are five shades total — and with the current sale, buying the *entire* shade range will set you back less than the price of one shade of Soft Pinch Liquid Blush.

A Close Match For Selena’s Go-To Shade

Gomez has said that one of her favorite shades of the Soft Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is Happy. For a close match (that’s $10 cheaper), try out L’Oréal’s Lumi Le Liquid Blush in Bright Pink instead. Like Rare Beauty, a little goes a long way with this product, so apply with care.

A Little Goes An Even Longer Way

Juvia’s Place liquid blushes went viral for being super pigmented. When applied in moderation with a careful hand, these blushes are a go-to in any makeup bag. Plus, the extensive shade range has something for all skin tones.

More Rare Beauty Dupes To Add To Your Cart

Who says you have to stop there? If you’re still on the lookout for creamy, liquid blush options, find more Rare Beauty dupes that you’ll love with price tags to match below.