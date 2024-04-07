I’m a cozy girlie. Some might equate that to being lazy (and, OK, sometimes that’s true), but I simply find comfort in being snuggled up in a sweatshirt and fuzzy socks, surrounded by fresh scents (think: mint, cashmere, jasmine) while listening to white noise, especially during work hours. Enter, Selena Gomez.

Late last year, the actor’s Rare Beauty brand released its Find Comfort body care collection, which was basically made with cozy girlies like me in mind (though anyone could use a healthy dose of it). Half the line is meant to calm, nourish, and protect your skin — with brightening, soothing, and hydrating ingredients like niacinamide and ashwagandha extract — while all of it is intended to help you *feel good* in your skin, with the same fresh scents that are my tried-and-true faves.

The result is an authentic echo of Selena's energy and all she stands for.

According to perfumer Jerome Epinette, who collaborated with Gomez on the launch, the fragrances in Find Comfort mirror the “Love On” singer’s spirit: “sparkling, uplifting, and joyful, yet simultaneously intensely emotional, sensitive, grounded, and nuanced,” Rare wrote in a press release. “The result is an authentic echo of Selena's energy and all she stands for.”

Though TikTok was all over the four-product launch earlier this year — with influencers like Mikayla Nogueira, William Grande (aka @snatchedbywill), and Abby Baffoe singing its praises — I wanted to take the time to bask in it a bit longer, essentially spending all of 2024 (so far) with each item. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Rare Beauty Find Comfort collection after ~three months of use.

Courtesy of Rare Beauty

BDG product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.

Fast Facts:

Price: $94 for all four products ($28 for the Hydrating Body Lotion, $18 for the Hydrating Hand Cream, $28 for the Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, $20 for the Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen)

$94 for all four products ($28 for the Hydrating Body Lotion, $18 for the Hydrating Hand Cream, $28 for the Body & Hair Fragrance Mist, $20 for the Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen) Who this is best for: Cozy girlies, of course — but also anyone looking to unwind, de-stress, and give themselves an energy boost. Who couldn’t use more of that?

Cozy girlies, of course — but also anyone looking to unwind, de-stress, and give themselves an energy boost. Who couldn’t use more of that? What I like: The overall look of the packaging (the matte, mauve look screams #aesthetic), the calming fragrances, and the hydrating benefits.

The overall look of the packaging (the matte, mauve look screams #aesthetic), the calming fragrances, and the hydrating benefits. What I don’t like: The functionality — it was hard to get the product out of some of the containers.

The functionality — it was hard to get the product out of some of the containers. My rating: 4.5/5 — if not for the aforementioned functionality issues, it’d be 10 out of 10, no notes.

The Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion Lives Up To Its Name

The packaging: Looking past the aesthetic packaging, there’s one thing that’s stuck out from the beginning: It’s sooo hard to actually get the lotion out. I practically break a nail each time I push the button on the disc top cap to open it, and sometimes I have to beat the lotion out like it’s in a ketchup bottle. Not a fan.

The upside? Rare has already created a solution. “We heard you wanted a pump for the Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion so we made it happen,” the brand wrote on Instagram in March. The attachment is just like any other traditional lotion pump, and is available on the official Rare Beauty website for $3.

First impressions: The scent is, as Gomez herself has suggested, “light and refreshing.” The aroma is equal parts floral (jasmine petals and violet) and citrusy (lemon zest), without either being overpowering.

Even upon first use, I could feel its hydrating properties seeping into my skin.

How to apply: Once you actually get the product out, rub it into your skin like you would any other body lotion, focusing on the drier spots.

The Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream Breathed New Life Into My Skin

The packaging: Sooo cute, especially with its little egg shape — but it was also a little confusing. Many people, including @snatchedbywill, took the top off of it, which caused the product to ooze out. Always taking feedback into account, Rare posted multiple videos on how to properly open the bottle.

“PSA to our besties: Please twist the cap, don’t pull!” the brand wrote on Instagram in late January, along with a video tutorial.

First impressions: Like the body lotion — which has the same scent — the cream caused immediate nourishing effects. Winter, in particular, really took a toll on my skin, so I used this product all the time after I washed my hands.

How to apply: This one wasn’t as intuitive. According to Rare, the confusing cap also doubles as a hand massager, “helping to relieve tension” as you spread the product across your palm.

Gomez showcased how it’s meant to work in a February Instagram post, but I found it to be a little messy, since a lot of the cream would end up all on the bottle and not on my hands.

The Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist Is A Y2K Throwback

The packaging: It may appear like any other spray bottle, but it’s slightly more innovative. Unlike many similar products, this one has a 360-degree design that allows you to spray sideways or upside down, providing a “cloud-like mist” without leakage every time.

First impressions: Body mists are back, people. The concept is peak Y2K, only now the fragrances are more complex. Rare Beauty’s new body and hair fragrance mist — which has the same essence as the body lotion and hand cream — is no exception.

How to apply: Shake it like a bottle of hairspray, hold it out about an arm’s length, and spritz it wherever you’d like the mist to land. I usually spray it overhead so it falls on top of my hair and skin as evenly as possible.

The Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen Is The Standout

The packaging: It’s smol — about the size of a large lipstick — but packs a punch. Initially, it was hard to push the product out, but it loosened up after a few tries.

First impressions: I didn’t think this product would last very long. It’s literally .16 oz; in comparison, the hand cream is 1.79 fl oz. But, while the hand cream is long gone (RIP me), the aromatherapy pen is still going strong in my rotation because it only dispenses a tiny yet completely effective dose each time.

The scent is also a show-stopper. Rather than notes of lemon zest and jasmine like the rest of the Find Comfort family, the Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen has peppermint and lavender aromatics made for de-stressing and decompressing.

How to apply: Push the top of the click pen, then use the silicone tip to massage the gel into all the spots where you want to address tension and stress (ex. your temples, your wrists, the back of your neck, behind the ears, etc.).

Is Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Collection Worth It?

It’s a big yes from me. I’ve gotten so many compliments and people asking me what I’m wearing, I now have a new signature scent.

Though my hands went through a dehydration phase after I ran out of the hand cream, I think that might’ve been from overuse. (I used it all up about a month or so in.) My skin got so used to it, it’s like it couldn’t be without it. In any case, I still plan to restock.

The aromatherapy pen is also a game changer; it was really tough to think of similar items. I’ve tried rollerball pens and a pen that diffuses scents as you write, but neither was quite like Rare’s version.

Courtesy Rare Beauty

About Me:

As the Deputy Editor of Experiences & Style at Elite Daily, I get to try a lottt of products, especially in the beauty and wellness space. My go-to self-care essentials make me look good, feel good, and often remind me of home.