One of your favorite brunettes took on a totally new color, and I’m obsessed. For Prada’s Fall 2022 runway show at Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner debuted coppery red hair, and it’s 1000% *the* moment. Although she was showing off Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ gorgeous feathered parka and mesh skirt that everyone will be knocking off in a few months’ time, all fans can talk about is her vibrant, new look.

Jenner’s ‘do was created by Guido Palau. The exact shade is a light, red tone that’s darker than strawberry blonde and airs on the side of copper. It’s giving... penny. For her runway, it was swooped back in a really slick, asymmetric crewcut. It’s sharp yet relaxed, and while super short hair was trending before Jenner took the stage, it’s on the verge of blowing up even more now.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Jenner had ginger-y hair in 2022. In a photo spread for Vogue’s March Issue, the model wore an asymmetric bob in almost the exact same copper shade. Twice in one month, let alone in one year — could it really just be a coincidence? Maybe Jenner is ready to make a longer term commitment to red hair. If nothing else, multiple professional stylists are clearly casting their votes to make red one of the trendiest colors to try this spring.

Being a model, Jenner’s no stranger to making major transformations when a show or photoshoot demands it. Previously, the biggest change up before her red hair was definitely at Burberry’s Spring 2020 show when Jenner walked out with bright blonde hair. However, at the end of the day, no matter who dyes her hair, she always ends up back at her tried, true, and very trusted chocolate brown hair. This red hair likely won’t last forever, but there’s no doubt that since Jenner’s rocked it twice, you’ll be seeing it a lot in the future. Just get ready to really hunker down in the salon chair for a few hours if you want to recreate it.