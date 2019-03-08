When it comes to her love life, Sophie Turner means business. The Game of Thrones actress recently sat down for an interview for Glamour's SS19 issue and gushed endlessly about her love for Joe Jonas. Turner appears on the cover of the issue alongside her GOT co-star Maisie Williams. In the interview for the outlet, Turner revealed just how happy life with Jonas has made her. Sophie Turner’s comments about finding happiness with Joe Jonas are really heartwarming.

During the interview, Turner, 23, explained that one thing she’s developed a strong understanding of in recent years if her sense of self, which she attributes to growing up and finding love.

"I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself," Turner explained. "I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'"

Apparently, Jonas helped her discover who she is and find the happiness she always knew she deserved.

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," Turner said. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Wow, that is a lot to unpack, but that’s a good thing! Turner is obviously very much in love with Jonas and, from the sounds of it, he loves her to the moon and back. And honestly, that seems like the perfect recipe for an amazing marriage.

If you don’t already know, Turner and Jonas are engaged to be married and are said to be tying the knot later this year. So, things are going really well for this young couple. As a matter of fact, they gave fans a glimpse into their love in the Jonas Brothers’ latest music video. The song is called “Sucker” and basically talks about all the ways in which a guy will do anything for his girl. All the Jonas Brothers and their respective wives appeared in the video. Have a look at it down below:

Love aside, though, Turner also revealed to Glamour that she savors moments when she’s not in the public eye. Those moments are few and far between because she’s on the most popular show on the planet and dating a Jonas Brother, but she strives to keep her private life, well, private.

“I appreciate the private moments more than the public ones; I don’t go out as much as I used to. I’m a hermit,” Turner explained. “As an actor, it’s important to be able to dissolve into a character, to maintain some sort of anonymity and it’s hard if you’re dating a Jonas brother. Well, I think they [the paparazzi] follow Joe – I’m just the tag-along!”

Well, it sounds like Turner is at a great place in her life. I’m sure her married life with Jonas is going to be amazing!