Hello, good morning, I am shook by the news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s surprise wedding in Las Vegas. The pair tied the knot in a ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, complete with an Elvis impersonator and Ring Pop wedding bands. My first question is, was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding real? According to People, the union was totally legit.

The Jonas fam had lots to celebrate last night: the Jonas Brothers performed a mashup of old and new hits at the awards ceremony, fresh off the heels of their tour announcement earlier this week. To keep the party going, Jonas and Turner headed to the chapel, along with brothers Nick and Kevin, Diplo, Dan + Shay, Khalid, and more celebrity guests. Diplo got on Instagram Live to record most of the evening.

Turner wore a white silk jumpsuit and carried a bouquet complete with a blue flashing light — very Vegas indeed. Jonas wore a dapper gray suit. In Diplo's live video, you can see the couple exchanging wedding vows and doing a dance to seal the deal. And while the Elvis impersonator officiant doesn't exactly give the impression that the ceremony was for real, a source has confirmed to People that the wedding was legitimate. Additionally, according to People, online records show that the couple applied for a marriage license earlier that day. Elite Daily reached out representatives for Jonas and Turner to confirm these details, but has not heard back by the time of publication.

Jonas and Turner have been planning to hold a destination wedding in France later this year, so this plot twist is a huge surprise, to say the least. On March 4, Jonas told James Corden that the wedding would be held this summer. According to Us Weekly, the wedding invitations have been sent out, along with the list of who will be in the ceremony — including Turner's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams as maid of honor.

So it seems likely that the summer wedding will still happen, even though the couple is reportedly legally married after last night's ceremony. There is a precedent in the Jonas family to hold multiple wedding celebrations — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a traditional Indian wedding back in December 2018, with multiple elaborate ceremonies including both their families. Considering the fact that Turner and Jonas have already been planning their big day, I'd bet they still have more wedding surprises up their sleeves.

I, for one, hope the wedding in France is still on. I've been waiting to see photos of the big day for months! Fans have yet to see anything on social media from Jonas or Turner themselves about this Vegas wedding, so hopefully they'll share more in the coming days.

Regardless of what this means for their summer wedding plans, I'm happy to see all three of the boys married now! The Jonas Sisters trifecta is officially complete — what a huge and exciting year for their family. BRB, celebrating with a Ring Pop and some Dan + Shay tunes.