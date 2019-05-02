If you went to sleep early last night, you woke up to the news that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1 in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony that was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Because is there any other way to tie the knot in Vegas? Anyway, several stars who also attended the BBMAs were at the ceremony, including Khalid and Diplo, who livestreamed the event on his Instagram story. So was Maisie Williams at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' surprise wedding? I mean, she was supposed to be Turner's Maid of Honor, but she wasn't seen in any of the footage.

Basically, it looks like Williams was MIA. But we probably shouldn't read too deeply into it, since the decision to get hitched kinda seems like it was a spur of the moment one, and chances are the newlyweds will still have that big Paris wedding they've been talking about, at which time Maisie will still likely serve as her bestie's maid of honor.

Of course, that didn't stop fans from taking to Twitter to express their disappointment over Williams missing the shindig.

Check out some of these tweets:

Joe and Sophie got engaged in October 2017, but had to put their wedding plans on hold until Turner finished filming the final season of Game of Thrones. It was only a few weeks ago, though, that Turner revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her on-screen sister would have a big role in her big day — "She's my maid of honor!" the actress told ET at the time — so here's hoping we're still gonna get that lavish wedding this summer with Maisie in the MOH role.

#Mophie may not have been in full force last night, but you know who was? Dan + Shay. In fact, the duo performed an acoustic version of their hit song "Speechless" as the bride walked down the aisle at Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel!

Watch:

It's just so amazing and beautiful and totally freaking rockstar all at the same time! I am totally digging Turner in that white pantsuit and veil. And Joe — who had his two brothers Nick and Kevin acting as groomsmen — made a super handsome groom in his dark grey suit. It looks like the couple didn't have time to score any bling for the occasion, however, since according to E! Online, the two exchanged Ring Pops instead of jewelry. And I gotta say, I am 100 percent here for this "sucker" of an idea.

Yup, I just said that.

Anyway, here are the vows Joe and Sophie said to each other, according to TMZ:

I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life, in sickness and in health, forever and ever.

So damn sweet! Honestly, this whole low-key Vegas wedding seemed so cool and fun, and was just such a vibe. It doesn't look like there was any dancing on top of cars or stumbling out of bars, but according to Page Six, the ceremony concluded with the officiant singing "Viva Las Vegas" while the everyone danced and cheered.

BEST WEDDING EVER.

Congrats, guys!