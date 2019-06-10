There’s something so heartwarming about a celebrity gushing about their SO in an interview. And in Glamour’s SS19 issue, Turner certainly had no shortage of positive things to say about her then-fiancé. While explaining the strong sense of self she’s developed in recent years, she gave Jonas credit for helping her in that regard.

"I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done,” Turner told Glamour. “I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?' … A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting."

So, basically, she was saying that Jonas has not only made her happy but also helped her to figure out who she is. Does it get any better than that?