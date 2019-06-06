I am loving the resurgence of the Jonas Brothers. To be transparent: I missed the JoBros hype train the first time it came around and never knew what I was missing out on. Now that Kevin, Joe, and Nick are back in action and bringing fans new music, I have a deeper appreciation for the drama that surrounded their split. Their new documentary Chasing Happiness dives deep into the brother's dynamic, but according to a new interview, there was another person who played a fundamental role in their reunion. Joe Jonas' comments about Sophie Turner inspiring the Jonas Brothers reunion are so sweet and shed an interesting new perspective on the group's dynamic.

Turner and Joe officially tied the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding ceremony following the boys' performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. While an "official celebration" is still in the works, fans can finally celebrate these two together as husband and wife. Joe, 29, and Turner, 23, have been together roughly since 2016, which spans some of the time when Joe and his brothers were on the outs. In a new men's edition of BAZAAR.com, Joe, Nick, and Kevin all talk about their breakup and how they found their way back together.

For Joe, part of what inspired him to make things right with his family was watching Turner with her own family. According to him, Turner is extremely close to her own two brothers, which reminded him how important and special sibling bonds are.

"It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers," he said. "That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my sh*t together.'"

Today, the group is one big happy family. All three boys are married and from the outside, it looks like their wives get along swimmingly. Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, and Turner regularly pop up in one another's Instagram accounts and can be spotted at big family dinners and hanging out on holidays together. Of course, everyone had an important role in Nick and Chopra's fantastical multi-part wedding in December 2018, too.

Perhaps even more notably, the whole crew is featured in the Jonas Brothers revival hit "Sucker" music video as an eclectic sextet who lives in a mansion, baths in outdoor bathtubs, and chows down on delicious feasts.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

Sweetly, Turner also credits her husband with a lot of her own self-development, too. In a telling interview with Glamour, Turner talked about how she felt all over the place as a young person in the entertainment industry and how her career as an actor forced her into many different identities. "I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done," she said.

However, Joe showed up as a grounding force. Turner explained:

A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.

Gotta love love, amiright?

Whether it was Sophie Turner or a divine blessing from the universe, fans are just happy to have the JoBros back.