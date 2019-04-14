Are Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Friends? It's Safe To Say They're More Than That

Listen, I don't know a whole ton about marrying into celebrity families. However, I do know a little bit about sisters-in-law. Here's the thing, it could go either way. You could become best friends or you could be archenemies. Priyanka Chopra just married Nick Jonas, who is brothers with Sophie Turner's fiancé Joe Jonas. That means these two are about to be family. However, some fans are wondering: Are Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra friends? If their social media accounts are any indication, the answer is a resounding yes and then some.

Turner turned out in a big way for Chopra and Nick during their multi-day wedding extravaganza, though she was busy hanging out with them way before that. As soon as fans heard that Chopra and Nick were engaged, Turner and Joe started popping up in photos with the dynamic duo. It was just icing on the cake when their followers found out Turner participated in the family dance-off at Nick and Chopra's wedding festivities. Since then, it looks like all of the women tied to the three Jonas brothers have forged a tight bond.

There are plenty of fun examples of this, like when Chopra carried Turner on her back at her own bachelorette party. In the video, Chopra explains, "this is what you have to do for sisters-in-law these days."

They also love to use the hashtag #TheJSisters, #Jsisters, or #JonasSisters. Recently, Turner and Chopra were joined by Nick's wife, Danielle, on what appears to be a private jet. The women took a chance to snap a badass photo which Chopra lovingly captioned, "The #Jsisters are finally together!! @daniellejonas@sophiet ❤️😍🎉🙌🏽."

Later, they were joined by their JoBro counterparts and snapped this FOMO-inducing group shot together:

Meanwhile, if you cruise through Turner's Instagram feed you can find Chopra popping up here and there at family dinners and group trips, too.

Of course, my favorite example of Turner and Chopra hanging out together has to be on set for the Jonas Brother's comeback music video, "Sucker." Along with sister-in-law Danielle, Chopra and Turner danced and drank their way around a color-soaked mansion with their look-alike Jonas partners in my current favorite music video.

Full disclosure: I was never that into the Jonas Brothers, but "Sucker" is definitely working overtime to change my mind.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

If Joe and Turner put as much emphasis on family in their wedding as Chopra and Nick did in theirs, it's safe to assume she'll give Chopra some sort of key role. Turner has already confirmed her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams will be one of her two maids of honor, though it's not clear who the second is yet.

At the end of the day, even if Turner and Chopra didn't get along as well they so clearly do, they're going to be bonded for life. They will be the aunts to each other's children and, in theory, be together till death do them part, just like their Jonas husbands.

Ugh. You've gotta love love.